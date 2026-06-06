These restaurant chains serve comforting meatloaf dinners diners recommend.

I am a sucker for a good meatloaf dinner. If I spot it on a menu, it’s almost impossible for me not to order the savory, homestyle, and comforting dish. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly the most common entree at chain restaurants, and even among those that serve it, not all meatloaf meals are worth ordering. What are the best options to get from a restaurant near you? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best meatloaf dinners, according to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Factory Meatloaf is a diner favorite, served with mashed potatoes, a savory mushroom gravy, grilled onions, and fresh buttered corn. “I’ve never been much of a fan of meatloaf, but I tried this and it was so good. It didn’t have the disgusting ketchup topping and wasn’t too dry. A little on the sweet side,” a Redditor writes.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner offers a meatloaf dinner that fans rave about, specifically because the mixture involves sausage. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick. Now they claim it’s roasted. I found it fried on both sides also. Crispy outside yet perfect inside,” a diner explained.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s traditional, oven-baked meatloaf is so popular and such an amazing comfort-food find that you can find it in the freezer section of your local grocery store. However, per diners, nothing compares to the restaurant version, Marie’s Meatloaf. “Slow-baked with 100% ground Angus beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables,” reads the menu.

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel’s “The Best Classic Meatloaf” is a classic, tomato-glazed meatloaf favorite. “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu states. “I have never had a bad meal at Cracker Barrel at any location. Some of my recommendations are most of the breakfast foods and of course the meatloaf. I can never get enough of that!” a Yelper says.

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper‘s homestyle pan-roasted meatloaf is another favorite of regulars. One diner maintains that “their meatloaf is the best I’ve ever tasted! Very flavorful and tender with carrots and celery. The mashed potatoes are to die for! Meal feed 2 so good size portions. We rate it a 5 star!!!” Another diner said, “best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)! Everything on my plate was homemade goodness. The portion could be three meals but it was too good [so] I kept eating it.”