When you're trying to lose weight, a good part of reevaluating your daily habits happens in the kitchen. In addition to establishing a calorie deficit, practicing portion control, and meal prepping healthy meals at the start of your week, you should know what to include—and what not to include—on your shopping list. If you're an avocado eater, for instance, you're likely wondering if avocados can help you lose weight. We spoke with Laura Burak MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slim Down with Smoothies, who answers that exact question.

Keep reading to learn whether avocados can aid your weight loss journey

Can eating avocados help you lose weight?

Drumroll, please! Avocados can certainly be an excellent addition to your weight loss regimen. Burak explains this fruit is a great source of omega-3 fats and fiber—a powerful combination that stabilizes blood sugar levels, slows digestion, and keeps unhealthy cravings at bay. Needless to say, by eating avocado, you won't be left searching for a high-sugar ultra-processed snack or food later on.

"Adding avocado into your diet at least once or twice a day simply leaves you more satisfied and less likely to graze and snack and/or eat large high-calorie dinners which is what typically leads to weight gain," Burak confirms.

Research backs up just how beneficial avocados can be for those who are looking to shed weight and get into shape. According to a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey analysis (2001–2012), individuals who consumed avocados had lower body weights and smaller waistlines than those who didn't eat avocados. In addition, data from a randomized clinical trial of overweight adults revealed that eating half an avocado during lunch was linked to greater satiety and a reduced desire to eat five hours following lunch.

The benefits of eating avocados:

In addition to their weight loss benefits, Burak says avocados are "nutrient powerhouses" that naturally add antioxidants to your diet. They can also be enjoyed in various ways and are incredibly tasty, which is a key part of maintaining consistency with healthy eating habits. "In short, adding avocado to your meals makes you both mentally and physiologically happy," Burak says.

How to enjoy avocado with weight loss in mind:

Slicing up an avocado and incorporating a few slices into a sandwich or salad can make all the difference in the world. Burak says it can contribute to "a whole other level of satisfaction and happiness." She recommends dicing an avocado and adding it to tacos or a freshly tossed salad. You can also make homemade guacamole, and use it to dip veggies into for a healthy, yet filling snack. "Throw frozen or fresh avocado into a smoothie and you won't even know it's in there," she adds.