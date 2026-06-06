5 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, According to Diners

From crispy to grilled, these chains serve standout BBQ chicken sandwiches.

I have always loved a BBQ chicken sandwich. While simple enough, a grilled or crispy chicken patty, smothered with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh bun is so tasty. I like grilled onions on mine along with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Unfortunately, you can’t always find a BBQ chicken sandwich on the menu, though some mainstream chains offer it seasonally. Where can you feast on the best BBQ bird sandwiches? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best BBQ chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes offers two limited-time variations of its famous chicken sandwich featuring a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce. There is the standard Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich and the Honey BBQ Bacon and Cheese Sandwich. Both are made with Popeyes’ signature crispy fried chicken breast, marinated in Louisiana spices, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Freddie’s Food King recently reviewed the new sandwich, dubbing it their “best chicken sandwich yet!”

Chili’s Grill & Bar

The Honey-Chipotle Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich at Chili’s Bar & Grill is another fan favorite. It features a hand-battered crispy chicken tossed in the chain’s trademark Honey-Chipotle sauce with pickles and a side of house-made ranch.

Red Robin

The Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Sandwich is another popular sit-down restaurant serving a delicious BBQ chicken sandwich. It consists of a grilled chicken breast, crispy onion straws, cheddar, Whiskey River BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mayo all on a brioche bun.

Chick-fil-A

My favorite seasonal item at Chick-fil-A is the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. You can get either a grilled breast or a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil served on a toasted, buttery sweet yeast bun with Colby-Jack cheese, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, and green leaf lettuce, all topped with zesty Smokehouse BBQ sauce.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers two BBQ chicken sandwich options: BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich Roasted, pulled chicken tossed in Rich & Sassy® and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese or the Hickory Chicken Sandwich, marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese and bacon.

Carl’s Jr.

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And if you live near a Carl’s Jr., the Charbroiled BBQ Chicken Sandwich is legendary in the fast food world. The elevated sandwich features the chain’s trademark charbroiled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and tangy BBQ Sauce on toasted sourdough.