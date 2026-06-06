5 Restaurant Chains With the Crispiest Fried Chicken, According to Diners

These top-rated restaurant chains deliver perfectly crunchy, flavorful fried chicken every time.

If you’re craving really good fried chicken and tired of soggy, subpar chicken, certain restaurants are known for getting perfectly crispy, crunchy chicken every time. Some are fast food chains, others are more upscale sit-down spots, but all have perfected the right breading and batter to get delicious fried chicken packed with flavor and amazing texture. These restaurants also serve up excellent sides for a great all-round experience: Here are five restaurant chains with the crispiest fried chicken, according to diners.

Jollibee

Jollibee‘s Chickenjoy Fried Chicken is known for having exceptional crunch. “Enjoy their chickenjoy! Crunchy, juicy, and oh soooo tasty!!!” one fan raved. “More so when you dip it in that magical gravy – what’s in it? You just got to have it! And don’t forget their mango peach pie – simply outstanding!”

Yardbird

Yardbird‘s fried chicken offerings, like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken, and more are raved about for taste and texture. “Best fried chicken I’ve had in LA – brined for 27 hours, making even the white meat still ultra juicy,” one diner said. “The crunch and flavor was incredible as well. I really enjoyed the waffles as well, great with their house bourbon maple syrup. Chicken & Waffles was a huge portion too – you get a half a chicken and a whole waffle.”

Culver’s

Culver’s Crispy Chicken Sandwiches are some of the best in fast-food, both the regular and spicy options. “I’ve always felt like it’s the best ever, I add American cheese and mushrooms to it and chomp it down,” one fan said.

Guthrie’s

Guthrie’s customers love the golden fried chicken fingers and sides. “10/10 honestly,” one diner said. “The chicken was fresh and crispy, the sauce was amazing, and the fries were hot, and of course, the bread is delicious. While you might have to wait a second, your food is always fresh and hot!”

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

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Diners love the delicious crispy chicken at Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. “Some of the best fried chicken I ever had. I ordered the three piece white meat combo meal with a double side of coleslaw. The meat was tender, juicy, and full of flavor,” one diner shared. “This restaurant deserves to be the world famous,” another agreed. “Fried chicken was very crispy and its taste was also good because they served it right after frying.”