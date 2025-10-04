Once upon a time, every restaurant used real ice cream in desserts. However, in 2025, it’s hard to tell what desserts are actually made with higher-quality ice cream, custard, or powdered mixes. A handful of fast food brands still serve up the real deal in desserts, ranging from ice cream cones and sundaes to ice cream cakes. Here are 7 fast-food chains that use real ice cream in desserts, not fake mix.

Culver’s

Culver’s is famous for fresh frozen custard made with real dairy, farm-fresh milk, cream, skim milk, sugar, corn syrup, and egg yolk, along with stabilizers like guar gum and locust bean gum to achieve its signature dense, smooth, and rich texture. “Think of Frozen Custard as the most premium dessert you’ve ever tasted. Luscious and creamy with farm fresh dairy, it contains less air so it’s denser and richer than ordinary ice cream. And because it’s served at a temperature that won’t freeze your taste buds, you actually experience the flavor longer,” the brand states on its website. “We only use real dairy from American family farms, with relationships that go back over 30 years. We slow-turn our Frozen Custard in small batches all day long. That’s why any time you stop in you know you’re getting the freshest Frozen Custard possible, when it’s at its very best.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack blends shakes and concretes made from real frozen custard. “Soft, premium ice cream, made in house daily only with the good stuff: real cane sugar and cage-free eggs,” the brand says.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers uses rich and creamy fresh custard. “At Freddy’s, rich creamy frozen custard treats are often what entice first-time visitors and keep guests coming back year after year. To delight the palates of patrons across the country, the velvety decadence of this dish is achieved by the perfect combination and processing of frozen custard ingredients,” they say, revealing that all custards are made with milk, egg yolk,s and sugar.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger makes its famous shakes blended with real ice cream, not mix. “Made with real ice cream,” it says in a recent Instagram post. “Shake it up and try a new flavor today! Strawberry, Chocolate, or Vanilla – which flavor have you not tried yet?” Followers are obsessed. “I love everything In-N-Out!” wrote one. “Vanilla shake is my favorite!” added another.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake is famous for milkshakes made with real ice cream. “Irresistible and thick, made with real ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry,” the chain writes on its menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cook Out

Cook Out is also famous for its delicious desserts. In their “Cookout Creamery,” the Southern chain is known for 40+ shake flavors with real ice cream. “Fall is here! Treat yourself to our Pumpkin Pie Shake only here for a limited time,” it recently shared on social media.

Carvel

Carvel, a specialty ice cream chain, is famous for soft-serve and sundaes made from real ice cream, not powdered base.