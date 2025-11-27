7 Fast-Food Chains That Actually Grill Their Burgers

There are few things more simple and satisfying than a burger cooked on a grill. This enduring staple of backyard cooking is the most popular fast-food item in the U.S. for good reason—when the meat/fat ratio is perfect and the patty is cooked with care and consistency, you end up with something guaranteed to be absolutely delicious. So where can you get a beautiful grilled burger when nothing else will hit the spot? Here are seven fast food chains that still cook their burgers over an actual flame.

Habit Burger & Grill

Habit Burger & Grill consistently serves up exceptional burgers cooked the old-school way. “Habit Burger & Grill has been chargrilling California’s freshest flavors for over half a century. Our chef-driven, award-winning menu celebrates variety with freshly chargrilled burgers, chicken, and tuna all cooked-to-order over an open flame for that distinctive taste you crave,” the chain says.

Five Guys

Five Guys fans know they are getting tasty burgers right off the grill. “Our fresh burger patties are made to order. Patties are prepared on a flat-top grill and cooked until well done and juicy. You won’t see us using timers, just our eyeballs, to know when a burger is finished,” the chain explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s

Culver’s famous ButterBurgers are grilled to perfection every time. “Your food doesn’t touch the grill until after you order,” the chain says. “Soon your meal is delivered hot, right to your table, same as we’ve been doing since the day we opened in our beloved Sauk City, Wisconsin, where folks don’t mind a short wait for something great.”

BGR “Burgers Grilled Right”

The burgers at BGR “Burgers Grilled Right” are raved about by fans. “BGR “Burgers Grilled Right” is committed to providing every customer with the unique dining experience of having their food grilled to temperature, and cooked to order, on an open flame using the finest meats and freshest ingredients,” the chain promises.

Burger King

Burger King still cooks its burger patties on a flame broiler. “If your Burger King has a Nieco broiler, the employees can cook whoppers and burgers at the same time. Some slower burger king restaurants use the duke broiler, where you can only cook burgers one batch at a time,” one Redditor explained.

Back Yard Burgers

Back Yard Burgers proudly lives up to its name by serving up delicious grilled burgers, chicken, and more. “Since day one, we knew our burgers had to be unique. Our bold, flame-grilled, 100% Black Angus 1/3 lb. beef burgers answer the call every time – made just like they are in the good ole backyard,” the chain says.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. is not messing around when it comes to their burgers. “Fire seems like nothing special. But when it hits our premium third pound 100% angus beef, it transforms them into juicy charbroiled burgers as good as Wilber Hardee intended,” the chain says. “Making burgers with fire should be the only way you make burgers, or you’ve no business doing it at all.”