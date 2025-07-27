7 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Hash Browns

While sit-down restaurants serve up hash browns that need to be eaten with a fork, fast food chains have mastered breakfast potatoes as finger food. The fast food hash brown is usually either a larger patty of shredded potatoes, crispy on the outside and somehow fluffy on the inside, or as smaller, medallion bite-sized pieces. Either way, they are delicious and easy enough to eat on the go. Here are seven fast food chains that serve the best hash browns.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A may be famous for its perfectly juicy chicken nuggets, but customers say the southern chain’s hash brown medallions are the star of the breakfast menu. You can also get the crispy potato rounds cooked in canola oil as part of a Hash Brown Scramble Burrito or Hash Brown Scramble Bowl.

Burger King

Burger King has browns, little bite sized coins that are crispy outside and fluffy inside, are next level delicious. “Burger Kings circular hash browns are superior to Mc Donalds and Jack in the box hash browns,” writes one Redditor. “Case in point, I went to Burger King for breakfast and the hash browns were very hot and it has and distinct taste. So clearly, burger king is the clear winner of best hash browns.”

Taco Bell

According to the menu, Taco Bell’s Hash Brown (singular) is a flat, square-style version that is “warm and freshly fried.” It’s even more delicious when it’s inside the Breakfast Crunchwrap Bacon, wrapped up with eggs and breakfast meat in a warm tortilla. And, according to customers, it is underrated. “Taco Bell hashbrowns are actually better and a great deal,” writes one Redditor. “Idk if this has been discussed before but I think a really good item that doesn’t get discussed often is the taco bell hashbrowns. They are only $1 and are light flakey and crispy and often times better than mcdonalds and equivalents.”

McDonald’s

McDonald’s iconic oval-shaped hash browns are perfectly crispy, golden, and a fan favorite for decades. The deliciously tasty treat, which is actually a single hash brown to be more specific, features shredded potatoes shaped into a patty that is somehow fluffy on the inside and crispy and toasty on the outside.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s version of hash browns differs slightly from most fast food chains. Instead of shredded potato cakes, the chain serves up “hot, crispy, and perfectly seasoned” potato wedges that keep customers returning for more. They are a perfect complement to breakfast sandwiches, like the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box serves up large, crunchy, oval-shaped hash browns on the outside and soft inside. And, there is one big advantage for hash brown lovers: You can get them all day long instead of just at breakfast time since the chain has them listed on the All Day Menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dunkin

My absolute favorite fast food hash browns on the planet are weirdly at Dunkin. I discovered them during a trip to Great Wolf Lodge, along with the Snackin’ Bacon (also to die for). Every time I pick up Munchkins for the kids, I have to grab a bag. The little hash brown rounds are the perfect intersection of chewy and crispy, and the taste is just perfect.