10 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Nachos

Few shareable plates get a crowd going quite like nachos. They're the perfect combination of flavor and texture, with crunchy, salty chips topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and your favorite meat. Not only are nachos typically large enough to share with others, but they also make great entrees. To be honest, the tortilla chips are often simply the vessel for the real star, the toppings, which can vary greatly in flavor and heat.

Fortunately, you don't have to order off the appetizer menu at your local sit-down restaurant to find them. The beloved dish appears on the menu at several fast-food chains nationwide. From Taco Bell to Moe's Southwest Grill, a tasty mountain of nachos can be presented to you in a matter of minutes after arrival. Whether you like yours with or without beef, guacamole, queso, or pico de gallo, the variety of fast-food nachos cater to almost every palate.

The next time hunger strikes and only nachos can satisfy your cravings, keep the following fast food chains in mind. A tasty plate of nachos is closer and can be served much faster than you might think.

Taco Bell

Nachos BellGrande (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,180 mg

Carbs : 80 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 17 g

Among the commotion over Crunchwrap Supremes and Cheesy Gordita Crunches, Taco Bell's menu also includes two nacho options. The first is the Loaded Beef Nachos, which comes with ground beef, beans, Taco Bell's signature nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and red sauce. If you're extra hungry, you can try the Nachos BellGrande, which comes in a larger portion size and includes the same classic fixings. Both nacho plates are available with a multitude of add-ons, including jalapenos, onions, pico de gallo, and more.

Del Taco

Queso Loaded Nachos with Seasoned Beef (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 1,030

Fat : 54 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 2,580 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 17 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 41 g

West Coast fast food chain Del Taco has two options for when you're craving nachos. The first is the 3-Layer Queso Nachos, made with fresh house-made tortilla chips topped with slow-cooked beans, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and tangy green sauce. Del Taco also has its Queso Loaded Nachos, available with your choice of protein: seasoned beef, freshly grilled, marinated chicken or carne asada steak. That is then piled high with fresh house-made tortilla chips, slow-cooked beans, signature creamy Queso Blanco, sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Customers love Qdoba Mexican Eats for its customizable entrees, so every meal there is catered precisely to your liking. This extends to its 3-Cheese Nachos, available with your choice of protein along with other toppings. Whether you want Grilled Adobo Chicken, Brisket Birria, Veggies, or Pulled Pork, your nachos at Qdoba will come out designed just for you.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Moe's Southwest Grill offers a build-your-own model when ordering, whether you're in the mood for a burrito, veggie bowl, or nachos. Your nachos come with your choice of protein, which can be a classic like chicken or steak and something with a little more zest like Barbacoa or Chili Verde Pork Carnitas. That's followed up by your choice of beans and other toppings, culminating in the perfectly curated plate of nachos to suit your taste buds.

El Pollo Loco

Shredded Chicken Nachos (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 1,060

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,630 mg

Carbs : 92 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 33 g

El Pollo Loco is known for its citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, which is incorporated into most of its menu items. That same tasty chicken also appears in the Shredded Chicken Nachos, which are topped with melted cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Try it out the next time you swing by El Pollo Loco for a new favorite go-to menu item.

Taco John's

Super Nachos (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 790

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,570 mg

Carbs : 80 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21 g

Taco John's satisfies those nacho cravings with its Super Nachos, made with a bed of freshly cooked chips covered in ground beef, refried beans, a melty four cheese blend, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. The fast food chain even offered a holiday version of the Super Nachos called Nachos Navidad, which swapped the regular chips out for festive red and green chips.

Taco Cabana

Kickin' Beef Nachos with Queso (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 1,610

Fat : 99 g (Saturated Fat: 37 g)

Sodium : 3,350 mg

Carbs : 132 g (Fiber: 37 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 49 g

Taco Cabana offers two versions of nachos depending on your preferred level of heat. For those looking for a milder take on the classic crowd-pleaser, there are your classic Nachos made with refried beans and queso with a side of sour cream and guacamole. If you want to spice things up, try the Kickin' Nachos with your choice of protein, refried beans, queso, guacamole, and jalapenos.

Baja Fresh

Nachos (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 1,430

Fat : 87 g (Saturated Fat: 38 g)

Sodium : 1,490 mg

Carbs : 113 g (Fiber: 25 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 46 g

Baja Fresh's menu includes nachos, which are perfect for sharing among friends or enjoying as your own entree. Your choice of protein to add to your nachos includes Fire-Grilled All White Meat Chicken, Pork Carnitas, or Steak. From there, your choice of black or pinto beans is piled on top, along with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. You can add as much heat as your heart desires by topping your nachos with one of Baja Fresh's sauces.

Wahoo's Fish Taco

Loaded Nachos w/ Blackened Chicken (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 1,304

Fat : 69 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g)

Sodium : 2,518 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 67 g

Despite the name, you don't have to solely be in the mood for seafood to enjoy lunch at Wahoo's Fish Taco. The chain sells its Loaded Nachos with a choice of chicken, carnitas, or steak on top. Other toppings include beans, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. You can find Wahoo's Nachos on the Shared Plates menu, but to be honest, no one will challenge the notion of enjoying them by yourself.

Cafe Rio

Nutritional information is unavailable.

The Nachos at Cafe Rio start with a base of handmade tortilla chips topped with your choice of a blend of Mexican cheese or chile on queso. From there, you choose beef, chicken, or pork as a protein, along with black or pinto beans. Each order of nachos comes topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.