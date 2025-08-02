7 Fast-Food Chains That Use Real Cheese—Not Imitation

Real cheese, which means cheese made with minimal ingredients and minimally processed, can make a boring sandwich or burger sing, and turn a mid menu item a must-have. Whether it’s delicious cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack (or anything really), a melty, creamy cheese is addictive, but not all restaurants use real cheese. Of course, certain menu items shine with the inclusion of a more processed cheese like American, but there are times when only the real deal will do. Here are seven fast food chains that use real cheese on their menu items.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s uses real cheese in menu items like the Spicy Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, which contains Asiago cheese. “Over the years, we’ve used smoked gouda, blue cheese, asiago and feta on hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Fresh mozzarella is the latest evolution of delivering fresh cheese to customers,” the company said when they launched the BelGioioso cheese on their menu in 2017.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A uses real cheese for sandwiches like the Spicy Deluxe, which has a slice of Pepper Jack. “Spicy deluxe is truly one of the best things in life,” one fan said. “I always get their spicy chicken with pepper jack cheese. It’s a good combination. 🙂,” another commented.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack uses real cheese for some burgers, like the Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles which contains Pepper Jack. “Carolina bbq burger is the best thing we have right now by far and it’s a limited time menu item so it’ll be gone soon,” one Redditor said. “Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles is phenomenal!😋” another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers uses delicious melty Swiss cheese on menu items such as the Prime Rib Steakburger.” My favorite fast food burger…and their fries are also top notch,” one happy customer said. “The best onion rings you can get via drive thru,” another shared. The chain is bringing back its Pumpkin Pie Concrete on August 27, available through November 25 or while supplies last so grab one while you can!

Burger King

Burger King uses real cheese on the Bacon Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken. “It’s one of the best non-Whopper items on the menu,” one fan says. “Prefer it in Fiery form but the bacon/swiss one is good, too. And the crispy wraps are worth a try, too. Honey Mustard is the best of the 3, IMO.”

Popeyes

Popeyes uses Havarti cheese in its Classic Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich. Fans of the sandwich love how easy it is for the cheese to melt. “Bacon, cheese and extra pickles is amazing,” one Redditor said.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. uses Pepper jack cheese on menu items such as Queso Crunch Burger. “Our guests seek out indulgent menu items and Carl’s Jr. is known for our creative burgers and innovative flavors. Living up to guest expectations, we combined warm, creamy queso with our delicious, charbroiled burger patty for the perfect pairing,” said Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing at Carl’s Jr.