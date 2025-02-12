People have been putting meat, veggies, and more between two slices for centuries, and restaurants have only gotten better at stacking food on bread over the years. It's a simple fact that we love sandwiches, and you can find some version of a sandwich in almost every culture around the world. Sandwich bread from chain restaurants is often tasty because of the standardized recipes and baking processes across locations that guarantee a consistent quality of bread no matter where you go. Most chains prioritize that consistency, as well as a soft bread that holds up well when packed with fillings. And which sandwich chains offer the best bread? Ahead, read our picks for the best bread at fast food chains.

Jersey Mike's

Opening at the Jersey Shore back in 1956, Jersey Mike's went national in the 70s, with sub shop franchises across the U.S., and has become a favorite spot with chefs. Each of the shops over 2,000 locations bake their hoagie rolls fresh every day, and the bread has a soft, fluffy inside with a slightly crispy crust. The chain offers several different types of bread for diners to choose from: White, wheat, rosemary parmesan, and a gluten free bread as well.

Schlotzsky's

Starting as a hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop in Austin, TX back in 1971, Schlotzsky's has grown to over 300 locations, making it easy to find their delicious bread. Schlotzky's uses a proprietary sourdough starter that is unique to the chain, giving their bread a distinct tangy flavor and characteristic texture. The menu of breads can vary by location, but regular sourdough, rye, and wheat are usually on the menu, as well as tangy sourdough pizzas.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy John's

Another sandwich chain that chefs love, Jimmy John's was founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983, and the Illinois-based chain has some 2,800 locations across 43 states. The restaurant's signature bread is baked fresh throughout the day and never served more than four hours old, which guarantees a fresh tasting support for your favorite hand held.

Which Wich

Founded in Dallas in 2003, Which Wich is a mid-size sandwich chain in the U.S., with about 200 locations. The chain won USA Today's best sandwich in the country back in 2023, partly due to their bread which is a white, sub sandwich style bun. You can order a small, medium or large, and while the bread itself is pretty mild, the bulk of it holds a lot of sandwich ingredients and doesn't interfere with the flavorful meats and veggies.

McAlister's Deli

Founded in 1989, this nostalgic deli chain, based out of Atlanta, GA, now has over 500 locations across the U.S., with over 100 locations in Texas. The restaurant has a variety of breads for its large sandwich menu, ranging from sub loaves to sandwich bread and even Cuban bread for its Cuban sandwich. Each bread is matched with the right ingredients, which makes for a better sandwich experience with every bite.

Pret-a-Manger

Another restaurant that uses a variety of breads, based on the sandwich type, Pret-a-Manger was founded in 1983 in London. The founders were frustrated by the lack of simple, healthy lunch options, and success of the chain overseas saw it open in the U.S. in 2000. Pret bakes most of their bread in-house every day, except for their baguettes, which are made in France, and the partially-baked products are fully baked in-store by Pret.

Firehouse Subs

While Firehouse Subs, which boasts over 1,200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, doesn't bake their bread in-house, the white loaves they use for their subs are very good. One thing that enhances this is the restaurant's method of steaming the meat and cheese before putting it in the sandwich, thus releasing the steam into the bread and making it so soft and squishy.

Panera Bread

Panera began in 1987 as St. Louis Bread Company, a community bakery founded with a sourdough starter from San Francisco. To this day, the chain's sourdough comes from that original starter. Panera is both a restaurant, and a bakery, offering a variety of breads, including loaves, bagels, and English muffins. Dine in with a You Pick Two special, get a loaf to go, or both!