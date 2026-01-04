5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Thickest Milkshakes

Fans say these fast-food chains serve the thickest, richest milkshakes around.

If you’re looking for a little sweet treat to pair with your savory burger or salty fries, fast food chains have some truly delicious options. Sundaes, soft serve, and of course, milkshakes are all on the table, and there are plenty of places to get a solid milkshake that fans say you won’t be disappointed by. Here are five fast food chains fans say have the thickest, best milkshakes.

Jack In the Box

A Reddit user gave Jack In the Box an 8/10 for their delicious shakes. “Probably my favorite fast food shake growing up,” they said. “Overall just a very well-balanced shake at a decent price.” Another user backed Jack In The Box, saying “Jack in the Box for some reason has really good shakes. Pretty standard flavors, chocolate, straw, vanilla, and Oreo. Oreo is probably my favorite. Shakes, curly fries, and ranch are the only reason I go there.”

Arby’s

On a comment about Arby’s, some call out their Jamocha shake for being delicious and one of their all time favorites. I personally think Arby’s is consistently underrated, and also think their thick shakes are noteworthy. “Can confirm, Jamocha shake is delicious, I’ve [gone] to the drive through many times just for the shake and no food,” a Reddit reviewer said. Another said, “recently I’ve had shakes from Arby’s and Carls Jr, and I rate the Arby’s shake considerably higher, if only for jamocha. It rules.”

McDonald’s

Love it or hate it, McDonald’s has a lot of fans and a cult following for a reason. Their seasonal shakes, particularly their famous green Shamrock Shake, is a favorite among customers. “Their seasonal Shamrock Shake is one of my favorite shakes out there,” a Reddit user said. “It’s seasonal so whenever it’s being offered I always always get one.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cookout

Many milkshake fans said Cookout is incredible. “Cookout for me, blueberry cheesecake with Oreos added,” one said. “There are also seasonal [ones] like watermelon and egg nog,” another said, with a follow up comment from another that said “I loved the watermelon shake when I had one last summer.” Someone else on the thread mentioned that customers can mix and match flavors.

Whataburger

Multiple shake lovers called out Whataburger, saying they’re by far the best of the best. “If y’all ever get the chance, Whataburger milkshakes are a 10/10,” one said confidently. “In my personal experience, Whattaburger has by far the best shakes,” another said. “Very close to homemade quality.”