7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Milkshakes, According to Milkshake Lovers

Dessert lovers have high standards for a good milkshake—the quality, taste, and value has to be amazing and the ingredients need to be top-notch. A decent milkshake is not a low-calorie food which makes it even more important that it’s absolutely worth it, and luckily many restaurants serve up milkshakes so good diners rave about them. Here are seven restaurant chains where the milkshakes are absolutely delicious, fans say.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack‘s milkshakes are the stuff of legend. “Cookies and cream shake with strawberry sauce 🤤 literally so good!” one fan said. “The best in terms of flavor are Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A and Arby’s. Price is another matter though,” another commented.

Cook Out

Cook Out serves up delicious milkshakes so thick they're practically ice cream. "Cook Out, and nowhere else is close," one fan stated. "Love cookout but their milkshakes are like concrete. Gotta let it sit for 27 minutes before you can even get any through the straw," another said.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s shakes are top-tier, fans say, especially the Chocolate Cake Shake. “I drove 6 hours round trip over 4th of July weekend to get one, and I’m not ashamed of it,” one fan shared. “Been decades since I’ve been but I recall it being amazing. It would take a 6hour one way plane ride for me though,” another said.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s milkshakes are amazing, according to fans who love both the seasonal and year-round options. “That CFA peach milkshake is one of my favorites. Look forward to it every season they have it,” one customer said. “I rarely Shake either, but my MUST GET is CFA’s Peppermint Chip that comes out at Christmas time. Peppermint, chocolate shavings, so delicious,” another raved.

Braum’s

Braum’s has exceptionally tasty milkshakes, diners say. “The answer is far and away BRAUMS. Unfortunately they are in a limited area because they will only have locations a certain distance from their dairies. So I think they are only located in Oklahoma and Texas,” one shake-lover shared.

Del Taco

Dessert-lovers shouldn’t sleep on the Del Taco milkshakes. “This is gonna sound weird, but for a strawberry shake, my favorite is…Del Taco,” one fan said. “Yes, weird. But the way they make it is a vanilla shake, then they add strawberry chunks and sauce to it and blend it up, so it’s got bits of real strawberries in it.”