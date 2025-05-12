10 New Fast-Food Chicken Items Made With 100% White Meat

Fast-food chicken is big business, with chains such as McDonald's, Wendy's, and Taco Bell leaning into the fried chicken tenders/nuggets/dippers craze. The obsession with delicious chicken shows no signs of lessening, with Grubhub reporting that nearly 40% of all Grubhub restaurant orders in 2024 included chicken. Chicken was also ordered nearly three times as much as beef by grocery store shoppers. "If there was a protein popularity contest, chicken would take home the crown!" the delivery service says. Not all fast-food chicken is created equal—if you're looking specifically for options where you're guaranteed 100% white meat only, here are 10 fast-food items that tick the box.

Dave's Hot Chicken Mini Sliders

Dave's Hot Chicken Mini Sliders are a smaller (yet just as tasty) version of the big sliders, made with white meat and perfect for snacking or trying out different heat levels. "I had it for the first time a few weeks ago up in Ft Collins. The extra spicy was awesome, but the reaper took me to the ropes- I could only eat 3/4 of that tender," one Redditor said. You have been warned.

Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets are so popular the restaurant is planning to keep some version of crispy chicken on the menu permanently. Customers appreciate that the nuggets are made of 100% white meat. "I liked that they were solid chicken," one Redditor said. "I go to Taco Bell for tacos but I got them today just to add some variety into my dull life. They were acceptable, no complaints. Happy they aren't grounded chicken nuggets and real nuggets."

McDonald's McCrispy Strips

McDonald's new McCrispy Strips are already causing a huge amount of buzz online. "Coated with a golden-brown breading and delicious black pepper flavor, McCrispy Strips from McDonald's are made with all white meat chicken," the chain says. While opinions are mixed at best about the strips themselves, customers can't get enough of the Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip. Those are the new options—but there are plenty of other all-white meat menu items for chicken lovers. Read on to find out more.

Chick-fil-A Everything

The entire Chick-fil-A menu is created with 100% white meat only. "Because chicken is at the center of our menu, we serve only real breast meat with no fillers, artificial preservatives, or steroids. Additionally, we source our chicken from farms in the U.S. in accordance with our Animal Wellbeing Standards." the chain says.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets

KFC's Chicken Nuggets are made from 100% white meat, the restaurant chain says. "I think they are awesome," one fan said. "KFC has never had a boneless chicken product in the original spices recipe, it's always been crispy only. These nuggets have FLAVOR compared to just a blah crispy tender with zero spices. I've been waiting years for them to do this. To be honest I expected them to come out with original recipe tenders not nuggets but that's ok."

Jollibee Chicken Tenders

Jollibee's Chicken Tenders are made with 100% juicy white meat, and all the chicken sandwiches are also made with a chicken breast fillet. "The chicken we serve does not contain added hormones. Federal regulations prohibit the use of added hormones in poultry in the US and Canada," the chain says. "We are currently looking into using chicken raised without antibiotics which we plan to implement in the future."

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's famous Chicken Fingers are made from premium, fresh never-frozen chicken breast tenderloins that marinate for a full day before being hand-dipped and fried to order. The chain is also stringent about never using heat lamps or cutting corners, so you get delicious high-quality chicken every time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dave's Hot Chicken Bites

Dave's Hot Chicken's Chicken Bites are made with 100% white meat (and they're insanely good). "I find there's not much spice until you hit the top level with Dave's. Still great flavor regardless of the heat, and always fresh good quality chicken at my location," one Redditor said.

Dairy Queen Chicken Strips

Dairy Queen's Chicken Strips are made with 100% all white meat tenderloin chicken strips and an underrated fan-favorite. "I love the chicken strip basket with the Texas toast, gravy, and fries," one Redditor shared. "If someone hasn't had the chicken stop basket with the toast and gravy, they have missed a very delicious combo," another agreed.

Shake Shack Chicken Shack Sandwich

Shake Shack's Chicken Shack Sandwich is made with yummy 100% white-meat chicken breast. "My go-to personally would be a Chicken Shack with a side of fries, bacon cheese fries if you're extra hungry," one customer shared. "Chicken shack comes with pickles, shredded lettuce, and a very flavorful mayo by default, so if you want tomatoes or onions, or to remove one of the preloads to your taste, let them know and they'll do it w/o question."