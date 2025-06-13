7 Fast-Food Chicken Wraps Ranked by Taste and Value

After years of desperate pleading from fans, McDonald’s is finally bringing back the iconic Snack Wrap on July 10. This beloved menu item has been missing in action since 2016 when the Golden Arches cruelly took it away, sparking mass revolt (well, petitions at least) from heartbroken customers. Now Popeyes is also getting into the wrap game (what took them so long?) by launching its own Blackened and Classic Chicken Wraps in what seems to be a direct challenge to McDonalds. But, what else is out there for wrap lovers to try? I trawled through social media to see exactly which wraps are the most raved about: Here are the 7 best fast-food chicken wraps ranked by taste and value.

Taco Bell Chipotle Ranch Chicken Wrap

The only reason Taco Bell’s Chipotle Ranch Chicken Wrap is not higher up on the list is because it’s no longer available. Before it was yanked from menus, customers couldn’t get enough of the taste and low price. “The Chipotle Ranch Chicken wrap is amazing. Not only is it delicious, but I can’t believe it’s only $2.99. My local TB also doesn’t skimp on the chicken. This is dangerous!” one Redditor said a year ago. Bring it back, Taco Bell!

Jack In the Box Jack Wraps

Jack In the Box‘s Jack Wraps are a good choice and consistently come in “favorite menu item” lists. “I’ll regularly get their ultimate cheeseburger, chicken sandwiches, or Jack wraps if I need a lighter lunch,” one customer shared. “Jack wrap and breakfast taco are my current go to’s,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonic Crispy Chicken Strip Wrap

Sonic Crispy Chicken Strip Wrap is a favorite with some customers, but loses points for inconsistency. “The first two I had were absolutely amazing. So saucy, and the flavor was great. I tried two more after that, two different times, and it tasted like they had just attempted to melt american cheese on it instead of using the Cheesy Baja sauce,” one customer said.

Arby’s Ranch Chicken Wrap

Arby’s Ranch Chicken Wrap is well worth it when it’s on a two for $5 deal, customers say. “Just had a couple of these today. It’s SUPER close to a Snack Wrap in terms of taste. Way closer than BK, KFC, etc,” one Redditor shared.

Burger King Royal Crispy Wrap

Burger King‘s Royal Crispy Wraps are universally loved by fast-food fans for incredible taste and value. “The Royal Wraps are absolutely genius. Using the tortilla already from the breakfast burrito, taking half the ingredients of the Royal sandwich, putting them in the tortilla and charging half. It’s a good deal, isn’t as filling, and is a great item,” one Redditor said.

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap

Customers are rightfully obsessed with the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap. The only reason it didn’t make the top spot is because some fans balk at the price. “It’s my favorite item but i can never bring myself to pay $13 for the combo for it 🙄,” one customer said. “I never pay attention to the price. But it’s so good and fresh. Worth whatever I am paying for it,” another commented.

Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap

It was a close competition, but you just can’t get better than the Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap for flavor, value, and extreme generosity with the meat portions in every wrap. “I love this thing and have only recently started ordering it. It’s always SO fat and full of chicken,” one Redditor raved. Here’s a little hack for getting it made with the spicy chicken instead of regular: “My location when people ask for it they ring it in as a spicy chicken with tortilla instead of bun only ranch shred lettuce and shred cheese. And we cut the chicken in half,” one helpful employee shared.