4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Texas-Style Sliced Brisket and Slaw

Chain spots serving Texas style sliced brisket with classic coleslaw sides.

Good BBQ can be hard to come by, so it’s important to pick the right chain restaurant when you’re looking at local and national chains. A good barbecue sauce, and cooking the meat properly until tender should be a no-brainer, but some restaurants are better than others when it comes to chains. Here are four chain restaurants serving some of the best Texas style, sliced brisket and coleslaw.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has always been one of my favorite barbecue spots. It’s so good, in fact, I used to drive about an hour and a half to get it before they had a location closer to me after branching out. Grab a platter of their barbecue brisket with a side of coleslaw for a delicious meal that’ll leave you stuffed.

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is another chain that serves tender, perfectly cooked brisket on the menu. Beyond the restaurant’s barbecue offerings, you can choose from variety of sides like their crunchy coleslaw.

Sonny’s BBQ

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The certified Angus beef brisket from Sonny’s BBQ can be served either lean or chopped and marbled. On the side of the rich barbecue brisket, customers can order their coleslaw, among other sides like garlic bread. The homemade coleslaw adds a bit of acidity and crunch to the dish.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Dickey’s BBQ Pit has some delicious barbecue brisket on the menu that’s been slow cooked for 18 hours using hickory wood. It’s served chopped or sliced, coated in their famous BBQ sauce. The cabbage slaw with carrots is the ideal contrast to the barbecue dish.