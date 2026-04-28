4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwiches

These restaurant chains serve the highest quality slow roasted beef.

Slow-roasted prime rib is delicious at the best of times, but in a sandwich it becomes truly special: The tender, savory, melt-in-your-mouth meat is perfect for being thinly sliced and packed into a baguette or a bun with additions like melty cheese and horseradish cream. You can even enjoy it as an elevated French dip with plenty of delicious au jus. If you want a sandwich worthy of this highly sought-after cut of steak, here are four chains with the best prime rib sandwiches you can get.

J. Alexander’s

Diners at J. Alexander’s expect nothing but the best, and the French Dip is no exception. This delicious sandwich is made of thinly-sliced prime rib and horseradish on a crusty baguette. “I had the French Dip and the meat just melted in my mouth as it was so tender,” one happy diner said. “The baguette was warm and soft. Coleslaw was very good. Carrot cake dessert was unlike any I’ve ever had and was a great compliment to end my meal.”

Black Angus

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The prime rib at Black Angus is seasoned with dry rub and seared and roasted to perfection, perfect by itself or in the outstanding Classic French Dip. This sandwich is made with slow-roasted prime rib, caramelized onions, melted jack cheese, creamy horseradish, and Au Jus on toasted French bread. The Patty Melt is also excellent.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is known for exceptional slow-roasted prime rib carved tableside. The chain offers a Prime Rib Sandwich on the brunch menu which is definitely one to try: Beautifully cooked prime rib, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, whipped cream horseradish, and au jus, served with french fries for a hearty meal.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Prime Rib Sandwich at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar is another delicious sandwich made with tender flavorful prime rib, roasted garlic mayo, caramelized onion, and cheddar on a baguette, served with fries or a side salad. There’s also a tasty Keg Burger (lettuce, keg burger sauce, bread & butter pickles, white cheddar, caramelized onion, fries or side salad).