3 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Open-Faced Roast Beef

Discover which major restaurant chains serve top-rated open-faced roast beef.

Open-faced roast beef sandwiches are a diner staple on the East Coast, and one of the most delicious comfort food options diners can get. This sandwich is essentially tender roast beef on bread, covered in gravy and usually served with sides such as mashed potatoes. While not as common as regular beef sandwiches, some restaurant chains still have this classic sandwich on the menu: Here are three to add to your list.

Brent’s Deli

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Brent’s Deli serves up a Hot Open-Faced Brisket Sandwich made with tender brisket on sliced egg bread, covered with traditional homestyle gravy and served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw. There’s also an open-faced Steak Sandwich which contains 8 oz of charbroiled skirt steak, served with thick-cut steak fries and coleslaw. Those who prefer turkey can opt for the Hot Open-Faced Roasted Turkey Sandwich.

Harbor House Cafe

Harbor House Cafe has an Open Faced Roast Beef sandwich on the Dinner Sandwiches menu, served with dinner salad and mashed potatoes and gravy. “I have personally had this sandwich which comes with brown gravy and the open faced turkey sandwich that comes with white gravy many times. They are both delicious and a load of food, would recommend always asking for extra gravy,” one fan said.

Charlie the Butcher

Charlie the Butcher has several old-school sandwiches and dinners on the menu, including the Hot Beef & Gravy plate. Made from slow roasted beef and beef gravy, this sandwich is served open faced (or as a regular sandwich) with layers of rich gravy and two sides. The Beef On Weck sandwich is also wildly popular: Charlie’s slow roasted beef, served on an old fashion kummelweck roll with kosher dill pickle and Broadway Market Horseradish.