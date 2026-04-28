6 Seafood Chains Serving the Best Fried Clam Strips and Tangy Tartar Sauce

Satisfy your seafood cravings at these top restaurant chains.

Anyone ordering fried clams at any half-decent seafood chain can expect to get deliciously creamy, tangy tartar as a matter of course with this exceptional seafood dish. A New England classic, clam strips are firmer and milder than whole bellies, and fans can’t get enough. Typically this dish is more easily found on the East Coast but there are several chains where the clams and tartar are worth adding to your list: Here are six seafood chains serving the best fried clam strips and tartar sauce.

Flo’s Clam Shack

Flo’s Clam Shack has been serving up delicious top-quality fried clam strips since 1936, and it shows in the quality of their food. “All our seafood is strictly fresh!” the restaurant says. “On occasion we run out of certain items due to weather conditions or fishing seasons. We apologize, but insist on serving FRESH seafood.” The house-made tartar is perfect for enjoying with the many fried seafood options.

Captain D’s

The Clam Strips at Captain D’s are from a quarter-pound of crispy breaded Clam Strips served with D’s Dippin Sauce (but diners can opt for tartar on the side). This plate can be enjoyed as a meal or as an appetizer shared with another diner, as it’s a pretty generous serving of food.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

D.J.’s Clam Shack

D.J.’s Clam Shack has tasty golden fried Clam Strips on the menu served with fries and coleslaw, and of course delicious tangy tartar. “The fried clam strips and fries are perfect, not oily with an insane crunch, squeeze a lemon over them and dip them in that incredible tartar sauce and enjoy,” one fan said.

Friendly’s

Diners at Friendly’s can enjoy the Clam Strips Platter made with crispy hot clam strips served with tartar sauce, golden fries, lemon, and coleslaw. There’s also a New England Fish ‘N’ Chips platter for those who prefer fish: Tavern-battered cod fillets served with golden fries, creamy coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Long John Silver’s

The Clam Strips at Long John Silver’s are considered a snack-sized appetizer rather than a whole meal. “Indulge in the delightful crunch of our Clam Strips – a snack-size serving of crispy, breaded clams. Savor the bite-sized goodness as each clam strip offers a perfect blend of crispy coating and tender clam flavor,” the chain says.

Woodman’s of Essex

The Clam Strips Plate at Woodman’s of Essex is served with fries and onion rings, and homemade tartar sauce. “Having lived in New England for 30 + years, I can say this was the best seafood I have ever had,” one diner shared. “Hands down the best! My wife said the same about her clam strips. They come with a mountain of fries AND onion rings. They are also gluten free for the most part. The next time we are in the area, we will be back!”