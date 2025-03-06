Fast food restaurants regularly add new and innovative items to their menus and remove those that aren't quite popular with diners. This March is no exception. From holiday and seasonal-themed milkshakes to new twists on classic menu items, there are many exciting additions to the fast food world this month. Here are 5 fast food chains adding brand new menu items in March.

Jimmy John's: Toasted Subs and Three New Creations

Jimmy John's made a significant change: The sub company now offers Toasted Sandwiches. According to the company, you can enjoy any sub you want. "Crispy and golden on the outside, melty and gooey on the inside." Additionally, three all-new toasted creations are on the menu. Chicken Bacon Ranch, all-natural chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, ranch, and ranch seasoning on freshly baked French bread, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo on freshly baked French bread, and the Ultimate Italian: Capocollo, salami, ham, crispy bacon, parmesan, provolone, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano-basil, and a drizzle of oil & vinegar on freshly baked French bread.

Taco Bell: Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Slider

Taco Bell launched the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, with diners going wild over the layers of crunch, cheese, and bold flavors in a portable package. For its 20th anniversary in 2025, Taco Bell added Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders to the menu. Each order includes two sliders "expertly layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla." You can also get smother them in the all-new Green Chile Queso, infused with real green chiles.

I Tried the 7 Healthiest Fast-Food Meals—Here's What I'll Actually Order Again

Dave's Hot Chicken: Dave's Lucky Charms Top-Loaded Shake

Jumping on the St. Patrick's Day-inspired shake wagon, Dave's Hot Chicken is blending up Dave's Lucky Charms Top-Loaded Shake for a limited time. It's Dave's signature Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla shakes with the Lucky Charms™ topper, a $2 upgrade. "At Dave's Hot Chicken, we're always looking for ways to turn up the flavor and fun," Dave's Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps said in a press release. "Lucky Charms™ is an iconic cereal that brings back childhood memories for so many people, and we're excited to bring that nostalgia to our guests in a totally new way."

McDonald's: Bagel Sandwiches

Bagel sandwiches have been available in select markets. However, they recently added them to the menu of every McDonald's in the country. "Our Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel features a toasted bagel with butter, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, a fluffy folded egg, creamy breakfast sauce and two slices of melty American cheese," the restaurant explains on its website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King: The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper

On March 6, you can order The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper at Burger King restaurants. The latest incarnation of the Whopper is "inspired by guests' requests" as part of the brand's Million Dollar Whopper Contest and it "combines signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. ® sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato," Burger King reveals in a press release.