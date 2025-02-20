6 Chains That Use Real Whole Fish in Their Fish Sandwiches—Not Glorified Fish Sticks

Americans really love their fish sandwiches, so it's rare for a popular fast-food chain to not have at least one fish offering on their menus. Not all fish sandwiches are created equal—a good fish sandwich should preferably use a real, whole fish filet, not a processed fish reshaped into a fish patty which is essentially how cheap fish sticks are made. Luckily fish connoisseurs have a few choices when it comes to getting the best, most delicious, fish sandwich for a decent price. Here are 6 chains that use real, whole, sustainably-caught pollock, cod, and flounder in their fish sandwiches.

Wendy's

Wendy's is proud of the high quality ingredients in its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich. "Our Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock filet offers a similar flavor experience to cod with a white flaky meat and comes from the world's largest certified sustainable fishery," says John Li, VP of Culinary Innovation at Wendy's. "Savor our Wild Caught Alaska Pollock fillet coated in crispy panko breading topped with lettuce, a slice of American cheese, pickles and creamy dill tartar sauce, all served on our premium bun."

McDonald's

McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish sandwich is made of real, whole fish. "We use wild-caught Alaska Pollock for our Filet-O-Fish sandwich in the U.S., which is 100% sourced from sustainable fisheries. Why is sustainable fish so important to us? Because it helps protect our oceans—something that's important to you," the company says.

Popeyes

Popeye's uses real fish for its Flounder Fish Sandwich, in both classic and spicy varieties. "Our flounder is a responsibly sourced, wild caught fish," the chain told TODAY. "Our sourcing follows NOAA standards and goes through regulations to ensure we maintain the species. The population levels of our fish are above normal, and we don't anticipate running into any inventory issues," the company told TODAY in an email.

Burger King

Burger King's Big Fish sandwich is made with wild "white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun," BK says. The fish is provided by Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers, who are rightfully proud of their product. "Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most consumed fish in the U.S. Mild in flavor, and firm but tender texture of this snowy whitefish has won many fans. It's naturally fresh-tasting, direct from the pristine icy waters of Alaska — only fish caught there can be labeled as Wild Alaska Pollock," the company explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen uses real whole fish for their Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich. "Always quite the catch, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features crispy wild-caught Alaskan pollock that is lightly coated to deliver a pleasingly crunchy outside with a tender inside," the company says. "Along with the crispy Alaskan Pollock, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features fresh lettuce and tangy tartar sauce on a toasted bun. This is a catch that's sure to hook any fish sandwich connoisseur."

Culver's

Culver's is proud to use wild-caught cod for its North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. "Caught in the icy North Atlantic, our fish is hand cut, hand battered and cooked to order," the restaurant says. "Topped with a Culver's family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish, crisp lettuce and Wisconsin Cheddar. Served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll."