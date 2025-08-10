7 Fast-Food Chains That Use Real Ice Cream in Shakes—Not Filler Mix

I have friends who are convinced certain foods taste better when you eat them in your car (as a passenger obviously, nobody should be driving while trying to eat a Big Mac). When it comes to the ultimate drive-thru treats, milkshakes are right up there as the ultimate indulgence—but which ones are truly worth your money, and the calories? The best milkshakes are ones made from real quality ingredients, the most important being decent ice cream and/or soft serve. Here are seven fast-food chains that use real ice cream to make delicious shakes.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out‘s chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry shakes are all made with real ice cream. Customers can also opt for the Neopolitan, where all three are served in the same cup. “The Neopolitan milkshake is hands down the most delicious thing $3.17 can buy,” one Redditor said. “With great affordable milkshake comes great responsibility… I have gained ~5 pounds since bringing them back into my life about 2 weeks ago lol.”

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly‘s shakes are made with delicious real ice cream. “Omg yesss their shakes are SO good 😍 I used to get one every time I went there lol, def a major craving now!” one Redditor shared. “Best sandwich chain of that tier. Their cookies, bacon quality, soup, and milkshakes put them over Jersey Mikes and Penn Station,” another agreed.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets shakes are made with real ice cream, and available in a variety of flavors from the classic chocolate/strawberry/vanilla to Oreo Cookies & Cream. “Been a long time but I think I enjoyed the milkshake more than anything else,” one fan said. The chain also has a vegan shake made with cashew-based ice cream.

Sonic Drive-In

The Sonic Strawberry Shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, real strawberries, whipped topping and a cherry. The Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake is also a big fan-favorite menu item with milkshake-lovers.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake‘s “irresistible” shakes are made with real ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry. “I love their burgers, fries and shakes. Good food at a good price when you compare them to other fast food,” one Redditor said.

Smashburger

Smashburger‘s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake is made with Häagen-Dazs ice cream and cookie dough pieces. Fans can also choose from a variety of other flavors like banana, chocolate, and cookies and cream, all of which are made with the fan favorite Häagen-Dazs ice cream. The chain says every single milkshake is handspun (and clearly delicious).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bruster’s

Bruster’s uses real ice cream in every single shake on the menu. “At Bruster’s we stand behind the handcrafted magic of drinkable desserts like a classic Bruster’s shake. Our milkshakes are made with the same skill and care you’d find at your favorite diner. You’ll notice the difference with your first sip,” the company says.