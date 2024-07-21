I Tried the Chocolate Milkshake at 6 Fast-Food Chains & the Best Ones Were Luxuriously Rich

Fast-food chains may be best known for their juicy burgers, crispy fries, and refreshing soft drinks, but if you want a next-level experience while dining out, order a frosty milkshake with your meal. Part drink, part dessert, this cold and creamy sweet treat is a great sidekick to pretty much anything on a fast-food chain's menu.

Milkshakes really took off in the 1920s and have been a mainstay in American dining for over 100 years. Most fast-food chains offer at least two flavors: Vanilla makes for a simple palate-cleansing milkshake, whereas chocolate is perfect for indulging.

And even though the idea of a chocolate milkshake may seem straightforward, there are actually many ways restaurants whip up this icy drink. Some use reduced-fat vanilla soft-serve ice cream and chocolate syrup, while others use a rich vanilla frozen custard.

It's easy to think that every fast-food chocolate milkshake is created equally, but I'm here to remind you that this isn't the case. That's because I went out and tried six chocolate milkshakes from some of the most popular fast-food restaurant chains to see which had the best, and I can tell you, with confidence, the results varied widely. While some chain's shakes were well-presented and tasted high-quality, others reeked of artificial flavoring.

Here's how each shake performed, ranked in descending order from my least favorite to what I thought was the best shake.

McDonald's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Shake)

Calories : 520

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 85 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 67 g)

Protein : 12 g

I had high hopes for McDonald's since it's one of my favorite fast-food chains by a long shot. Whenever I'm in the mood for chicken nuggets, fries, or a cheeseburger, the Golden Arches is the first place I visit. So, you could only imagine my surprise when I tried its chocolate milkshake—which cost me $5.59 for a small in New York City—and realized it was nowhere near as good as the other menu items.

The look: As soon as the McDonald's worker handed me the milkshake, housed in a clear cup with a domed lid and paper straw, I knew something was off. For starters, the whipped cream, which comes standard, looked deflated, and the drink's shade was overly pale. As I carried it up to the second-floor dining room to find a seat, I also couldn't help but notice that the shake felt too sloshy in the cup, hinting at a very thin concoction within.

The taste: Beyond disappointing. The texture was watery while somehow airy at the same time. ("How?" I wondered while sipping) This strange juxtaposition created an uncomfortable mouthfeel. Meanwhile, the flavor seemed synthetic, leaving an aftertaste that reminded me of a chocolate malt gone wrong. I'm a big fan of McDonald's McFlurry and soft-serve cones, so it surprised me that the chain's chocolate milkshake didn't taste in the least bit good.

Wendy's

Nutrition : (Per Regular Order)

Calories : 310

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 41 g)

Protein : 10 g

Wendy's is famous for its Frosty. While not technically a shake, the thick icy treat essentially serves the same purpose. The original chocolate Frosty set me back just $1 and was served with a straw and a spoon.

The look: Like the McDonald's shake, this one also came in a transparent cup. However, unlike McDonald's, this one had a flat lid, no option to add whipped cream, and was paired with a paper straw and spoon. The color of the creamy treat was an even light brown, and it felt heavy when handed over.

The taste: Vaguely like chocolate. If you prefer a rich, chocolaty shake, the milder flavored Frosty is probably not for you. The accompanying spoon was helpful as the consistency was extremely thick, making it hard to enjoy right away through the straw right away. It was very cold, and the consistency was smooth, with hints of icy pieces flecked throughout, which I found refreshing. As it melted, it became partly near-solid ice cream, part watery chocolate milk mess. Although I would have liked more chocolate flavor, I did appreciate how this one didn't have a chemical aftertaste.

Chick-fil-A

Nutrition : (Per Order)

Calories : 590

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 90 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 87 g)

Protein : 12 g

Chick-fil-A is famous for its chicken dishes, but it also offers a range of milkshakes, including vanilla, strawberry, cookies and cream, and even seasonal flavors like peach. These all come topped with a hefty amount of whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. I paid $5.97 for a small.

The look: Picture perfect! Chick-fil-A would have scored much higher if this was a presentation test and not a taste test. The milkshakes here are so well-presented that you almost don't want to ruin it by consuming them. This chocolate shake was served in a clear cup with a domed lid, with a generous topping of whipped cream, a bright red maraschino cherry, and a matching red plastic straw. Its shade was very, very pale brown, and the consistency was smooth and even.

The taste: Not chocolaty enough. This shake lacked flavor. Its slight chocolate taste was overpowered by a buttery, vanilla-y flavor that reminded me more of milk than chocolate. Extra points, though, for the lack of ice chunks or watery parts. The texture was very consistent.

Burger King

Nutrition : (Per Order)

Calories : 590

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 103 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 84 g)

Protein : 13 g

Growing up, Burger King was my ultimate dessert place. I lived for its whipped cream-topped Hershey pies and chocolate sundaes. So, I wasn't surprised that its chocolate milkshake is pretty good, too. The drink cost me $5.59.

The look: I could tell that Burger King's chocolate milkshake would be good just by looking at it. It was served in a see-through cup with a flat top and a plastic straw. However, the main focal point was the eye-catching chocolate syrup swirl that pooled at the bottom of the cup and reached up along the cup's sides.

The taste: My first thought when I tried this shake was, "This is great!." The taste was so good—it reminded me of the homemade chocolate milk I'd make growing up with milk and Hershey chocolate syrup. The texture was smooth and creamy with a hint of airiness to it. After getting a few sips, my boyfriend proclaimed that BK's option was "spot on" as to what he expects from a dine-in restaurant, like a classic diner. Overall, it's a delicious shake, although it may be too chocolaty for some. The chocolate syrup isn't completely blended into the shake, so its rich flavor is very prominent.

Five Guys

Nutrition : (Per Order):

Calories : 803

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 114 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 104 g)

Protein : 15 g

Five Guys is famous for its burgers, fries, and handspun shakes made using a vanilla base and mix-ins like chocolate syrup. So, it's no surprise that its chocolate milkshakes are top-tier. I paid $5.69 for mine, which I thought was money well-spent.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Unlike the other shakes on this list, Five Guys' comes in a thick paper cup, so you can't immediately see what's inside if you look through the sides. It had a dome lid and was served with a plastic straw. Its color was a deep, rich brown, which seemed promising, like there was a high possibility this shake was full of flavor. The consistency looked a little thin with tiny bubbles along the top. There was an option to add whipped cream for an extra charge, but I skipped it.

The taste: Absolutely wonderful. It was sweet and chocolaty without tasting artificial or overwhelming. Despite its watery appearance, the texture was smooth and creamy, reminding me of desserts you'd get at a carnival. This shake could have easily won first place, but I docked a few points off since I prefer see-through cups while enjoying a shake. This allows me to easily see what I'm drinking and how much I've drank.

Shake Shack

Nutrition : (Per Order)

Calories : 750

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 76 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 69 g)

Protein : 16 g

Since 2004, Shake Shack has become a popular destination for high-quality burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries, so it's pretty much a given that its shakes will be good. The Shake Shack chocolate shake cost me $6.29 and was made with the brand's iconic frozen vanilla custard.

The look: I find everything at Shake Shack to be aesthetically pleasing—whenever I order a Shack burger, it looks like it's getting ready for a photo shoot—and the chocolate milkshake was no different. It was served in a colorful see-through cup with a flat top and a matching green plastic straw. The shake's hue was a consistent medium-brown. I skipped the option to add whipped cream, although I've had the chain's whipped cream before, and it's great. This shake melted evenly and didn't show much condensation while it did.

The taste: Whenever I have a shake from Shake Shack, I have the same reaction immediately after taking a sip, and that is, "Wow." This chocolate shake had a consistent, smooth texture, with incredibly small ice bits. The taste was the perfect balance of sweet and chocolaty, with no artificial flavors detectable whatsoever. I also love how the chain now offers mini shakes, which are ideal for children and those who may not want to down a whole one. Overall, no notes on this shake: it was perfect!