6 Fast-Growing Açaí Bowl Chains Taking Over Now

Açaí bowls are more popular than ever, and there are several chains offering fresh, delicious bowls with an emphasis on flavor and health benefits. Fans of açaí bowls appreciate how tasty and nutritious an option they are, and don’t mind spending money on this superfood. If you don’t have an açaí restaurant in your neighborhood, that could soon change—here are six fast-growing açaí bowl chains taking over right now.

Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls has 55 locations open and 100 more under development. “Unlike competitors that use pre-made, scoopable bases, we carefully source every ingredient so each bowl is nutrient-rich and freshly prepared. Packed with whole fruits, vegetables, and superfoods, our bowls offer a meal that’s as nourishing as it is delicious,” the company says.

Oakberry

Oakberry has 700 locations across 40 countries and shows no sign of slowing down. “We responsibly source all our açaí berries from the heart of the Brazilian Amazon in the state of Pará, Brazil,” the company says. “After picking the berries, we quickly take them to our advanced processing facility in the same area. There, we clean the açaí berries and then subject them to a careful and exact processing procedure. This step is crucial as it transforms the raw berries into the pure and flavorful açaí product that our customers love.”

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls has 275 locations with many more in the works. “Our success in 2024 has been remarkable, with over 275 stores nationwide, 75 openings expected this year, and nearly 300 franchise commitments driving our future expansion,” says CDO Jayson Tipp. “We’re excited to bring Playa Bowls to new markets and make our offerings accessible to consumers nationwide driven by industry-leading performance and demand. It’s truly rewarding to see both new and existing franchisees recognize the value of our brand and commit to growing the Playa Bowls family as we expand our presence across the country.”

Everbowl

Everbowl just opened its 100th franchise location in Lincoln, Nebraska. “This 100th store is more than a milestone – it’s a reflection of the movement we’re building,” said Jeff Fenster, founder and CEO of everbowl. “Our mission has always been to make nutritious, functional food accessible to everyone, and to do it in a way that’s rooted in authenticity and purpose.”

Bahia Bowls

Bahia Bowls is expanding out of Southwest Florida. "Everything comes down to quality at Bahia Bowls. We blend our bases in house daily, use fresh ingredients and our products are always made to order," the company says.

Vitality Bowls

Vitality Bowls opened eight new locations in 2024. “2024 was a transformative year for Vitality Bowls,” said Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “We experienced exciting growth with several new location openings in key markets such as Arizona, New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia.”