6 Fast-Growing Poke Chains You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere

There are few things more delicious and satisfying for lunch than a poké bowl made with top quality raw fish, veggies, and grains. This Hawaiian staple has spread across the U.S., and customers can’t get enough. Some chains are so popular they are expanding fast, opening locations in new regions and fighting for market share in what is becoming a very competitive food category. So which spots should you be looking out for? Here are six fast-growing poké chains you’ll soon be seeing everywhere.

Pokéworks

Pokéworks had a very successful 2024 and is focusing on continued growth in 2025. “Our growth in 2024 is a true testament to our incredible franchisees,” said Peter Yang, co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks. “Pokeworks strives to operate as a franchisee-first company, and we prioritize the success of every single location. As we look to the future, we are primed to continue international expansion and maintain our status as the largest poke brand in the fast casual industry. We look forward to partnering with new franchisees who will share our company culture of MAHALO, and bring poke to new audiences across the country.”

Uncle Sharkii Poké Bar

Uncle Sharkii Poké Bar just partnered with Square to focus on cutting edge technology for its 23 locations and counting. “Our mission is to offer access to healthy, affordable food for all, and Square gives us the flexibility to grow without complexity,” said Raymond Reyes, COO of Uncle Sharkii. “As our franchise network continues to expand into new markets, investing in scalable, user-friendly technology has become a key part of our development strategy.”

Aloha Poké Co.

Aloha Poké Co is actively expanding across the U.S. “We are dedicated to providing fast, fresh-packed and tasty bowls filled with sushi-grade fish and Hawaiian-inspired raw ingredients,” the company says. “The first Aloha Poke Co. location was a tiny, humble food stall in a Chicago train station. Now, we are spreading our wings from coast to coast!”

Island Fin Poké Company

Island Fin Poké Company currently has 23 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. The chain is focusing on franchise expansion across the U.S. “Island Fin Poké Co. is now successfully expanding into new markets around the country and is considered America’s best poké destination because of their deliciously healthy flavors, incredible service and their Ohana mindset,” the company says.

Poké House

Poke House has 70 locations nationwide and plans to have 10 more open by the end of 2025. “I’ve ordered from this location a couple of times before and have never been disappointed,” one San Jose, CA-based Redditor said. Normally I get a bowl filled to the brim with rice, fish, and various toppings. This time, I received two bowls: one filled to the top with fish, and the other half fish / half salad. A similar amount of fish would go for $30+ at Costco, so I couldn’t be happier with this haul!”

Just Poké

Pacific Northwest-based Catch by Just Poké opened two new locations in Spokane Valley and Sunnyside in June. “We’re thrilled to grow our fanbase through this strategic partnership with Walmart. It enables us to meet the growing demand for our offerings while introducing poké and Hawaiian-inspired food to a wider audience, including those trying it for the first time,” said Norman Wu, Co-Founder of Conscious Hospitality Group. “We chose to make these locations Catch by Just Poké to differentiate with a smaller menu that can be customized to the specific location and customer demographic.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e