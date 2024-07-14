8 Fastest-Growing Sandwich Chains You're About to See Everywhere

As sandwich fans will attest, this humble, handheld food is so much more than bread with some fillings. It's a vehicle for all sorts of exciting possibilities. Stuff it with cold cuts and veggies. Load it up with warm meats and melted cheese. Dress it up with your favorite condiments and spreads. The opportunities to get creative are truly limitless—as are the places to score a top-notch sandwich.

Among the country's numerous sandwich spots are fast-food chains that specialize in sandwiches and enjoy loyal customer bases. While Subway reigns supreme as America's largest sandwich chain, plenty of other brands are on the rise and nipping at its heels in terms of popularity.

Across the U.S., sandwich chains have been expanding their reach by opening new locations, with some even venturing outside of the country. Whether you're looking for a new sandwich shop or you'd like to see where your go-to spot is headed, here are eight fast-growing sandwich chains continuing to open new locations.

Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's is currently the third-largest sandwich chain by market share, following Subway and Panera. As it increases in popularity, the chain is also growing its physical presence. Last November, CEO Peter Cantro told QSR Magazine that Jersey Mike's plans to open 350 locations in 2024, followed by 400 to 450 openings in 2026. Then, the chain intends to open new units by 13% to 15% each year after. This would amount to 10 to 15 new restaurants per week.

According to its website, Jersey Mike's operates 2,828 U.S. locations and has 297 coming soon. At the beginning of the year, the sandwich chain announced its first major international expansion, sharing that it will open 300 restaurants in Canada by 2034. Jersey Mike's currently has just three international locations—two in Ontario, Canada, and one in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Firehouse Subs

Founded by two firefighter brothers in 1994, Firehouse Subs has grown into a major fast-casual brand with more than 1,250 restaurants across the U.S. That number is getting even larger.

In February, parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) announced that the sandwich chain will ramp up growth in "attractive and under-penetrated markets across the U.S. and Canada." Specifically, Firehouse Subs plans to open 300 net new annual units over the next few years. This would bring the chain's total unit count to 800 by 2028.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

In 2022, Chicago-based Potbelly Sandwich Shop kicked off its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative, which is designed to bring the chain to 2,000 units, with 85% of these being franchised locations. Between 2022 and 2023, Potbelly signed a whopping 192 development agreements, according to Restaurant Dive. The company told the news outlet that since kicking off its acceleration plans, it has signed agreements to grow in New York, Maryland, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Potbelly currently operates more than 425 locations in the U.S.

In March, Potbelly announced four additional multi-unit development agreements, which would bring 18 new sandwich shops to Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina. Before this, the chain also inked deals for 40 new restaurants in Ohio and Florida and 27 locations in Maryland.

Port of Subs

Nevada-based Port of Subs is continuing to pepper the western and midwestern U.S. with sandwich shops thanks to several major development deals. In May, the 50-year-old sandwich chain signed an agreement to open 10 Arizona locations over the next few years, with the first slated to open by the beginning of 2025, according to QSR Magazine. Shortly after, the chain announced another 10-unit deal in Arizona.

The upcoming openings don't stop there. In 2024 alone, Port of Subs signed deals to open 60 sandwich shops in Minnesota, 30 units in Austin, Texas, and 10 locations in Idaho.

Last year, private equity firm Area 15 Ventures, acquired Port of Subs and shared ambitious expansion plans. In a press release, the company noted that "over 40 key markets have been identified," and existing markets will be strengthened with individual and multi-unit franchise locations." Area 15 added that it plans to "award up to 50 regions for development over the next 12 months."

Port of Subs currently has more than 135 shops across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Chick n Max

Chick n Max, a fast-casual chain that touts itself as the "home of the better fried chicken sandwich," has just seven restaurants in Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas. That number won't stay the same for long because the chain is planning to open 50 new locations in the Southeast, specifically in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to QSR Magazine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The company said this expansion will feature a new prototype with "an evolved look, feel, and size," offering indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru, curbside pickup parking spaces, and a takeout counter. These restaurants will also have "an enhanced digitized experience" with features like digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pickup.

Additionally, Chick n Max is coming to Missouri, with the first location expected to open by the end of 2024.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Best known for slow-roasting whole turkeys in-house every day since 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is continuing to open new locations. The chain was previously named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and has earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List from 2020 to 2024. This year, Capriotti's has opened nine new locations and plans to open another 14 by the end of the year. Of these new sandwich shops, 15 will open this summer.

In 2023, Capriotti's opened 23 new locations. Looking ahead, the sandwich chain, which has more than 175 locations across the U.S., plans to open more than 750 locations by 2032, according to a company press release.

Jimmy John's

Since being founded in 1983, Jimmy John's has emerged as a major player in the sandwich game, boasting more than 2,600 locations across the U.S. However, the sandwich chain is about to cross borders, with parent company Inspire Brands announcing plans to open in Canada and Latin America.

While the company hasn't shared the total number of units that will open, the first Canadian locations are expected to open in the Toronto area this year, according to Franchise Times. The sandwich chain will also enter El Salvador, followed by Guatemala, Peru, and Ecuador, though it hasn't announced a specific timeline.

Mr. Pickle's

Over the last year, Mr. Pickles has received notable recognition, earning a spot on Nation's Restaurant News' "100 Under 100" list of Emerging Restaurant Brands and recently making Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The sandwich chain currently operates 60 locations across California and Arizona, with more coming down the pike. At the end of 2023, Franchise Times reported that the chain will open up to 20 new locations across California over the next seven years.