A Popular Chicken Sandwich Chain Is Planning To Open 50 New Restaurants

The regional brand is looking at massive growth.
By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Published on June 24, 2024 | 2:41 PM

A beloved fried chicken chain just announced big plans to expand across the South.

Chick N Max, a new fast-casual chicken chain with the promising tagline "Home of the Better Chicken Sandwich," aims to open 50 new restaurants across the Southeast. The mini-chain currently operates just a handful of restaurants in South Dakota, Kansas, and Texas but is looking to expand throughout the region.

"The Southeast boasts a well-established fast-casual chicken restaurant market, and we're aiming to establish a strong presence of our own and capture market share," Chick N Max's Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development, Jeff Frahm shared with QSR Magazine. "Our focus will be on identifying high-potential areas that are currently underserved or have room for additional options."

Chick N Max offers an extensive menu of fried chicken sandwiches, smoked chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, crispy tenders, plus smoked wings, legs, and breasts. Salads, family meals, and feasts are also offered, as are a slew of sauces and Southern sides, including mashed potatoes and gravy, white cheddar mac and cheese, deviled egg potato salad, turnip greens, smoked white beans, and more.

The new restaurants are envisioned as modern quick-service eateries with about 2,100 square feet of space. Indoor and outdoor seating can accommodate between 60 and 80 diners at a time, and a drive-thru plus GPS-enabled curbside pick-up and a designated takeout counter can help with the flow of what fast food ordering looks like in the 2020s. Menu boards will be digital and everything will be integrated with Chick N Max's existing app, which also features a customer rewards program.

While the 50 new restaurants are conceived of as standalone spots, the brand noted that it's also interested in partnering with gas stations, truck stops, colleges, hospitals, amusement parks—really anywhere people may crave chicken.

Currently, those looking to get into the chicken biz can opt into being a franchise partner. The franchise fee is $35,000, with $650,000 to $2,500,000 needed in total investment to open a Chick N Max restaurant.

Already, franchise operators of other popular chains are announcing their commitment to bringing Chick N Max to their communities, including in Missouri.

And for those wondering, Chick N Max is open seven days a week, and a Sunday Special offers 12 tenders, two family-size sides, and the choice of bread, all for $30.

