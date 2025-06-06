11 Father’s Day Gifts Men Over 50 Don’t Know They Need

Father’s Day 2025 is just around the corner. If you’re wondering when the tradition of Father’s Day was first celebrated, it goes way back in 1910, and became an official national holiday in 1972. Having one special day to recognize great dads for everything they do makes perfect sense—and we’ve made the creative part of this “thank you so much dad!” task pretty simple.

Rather than shopping for the played-out gift of a necktie, consider something he will truly enjoy and never knew he needed. Where are we going with this? Our editors came up with things dad will love while resting and relaxing at the beach, hitting up biking or hiking trails, preparing and eating healthy meals, and exercising in style. We’re pretty certain the man of honor will totally appreciate any of these Father’s Day gifts.

Oyster Tempo Cooler Bundle

Keep Dad hydrated throughout the summer and beyond with an ultra-trendy, 36-can Oyster Cooler. He can bring it to the beach, on the boat, enjoy it lakeside, set it up for backyard BBQs, and much more. The bundle comes complete with two ice packs and a convenient carrying strap. Plus, it’s proven to keep temps three times colder than most of the coolers on the market.

Reebok Nano X5 Training Shoes

Did you know that walking and running shoes should be replaced every three to six months? Keep Dad on task and upgrade his kicks with a pair of Reebok’s fresh Nano X5 Training Shoes—perfect for running, plyometric workouts, and general training. Not to mention, they’re pretty fashionable for your number one guy!

A Healthy Box of Baked Goods From Wildgrain

Consider sending a package of healthy baked goods right to Dad’s doorstep with a Wildgrain gift box. The brand prioritizes organic ingredients, when available, and is the very first bake-from-frozen artisan bread and pasta subscription service. Picture delights like sourdough bread, lemon-ginger biscuits, croissants, and so many more treats. Trust us on this one—Dad will totally love it. The best part? These goodies are ready to bake in the oven for less than 25 minutes.

Arc’teryx Gamma Lightweight Jacket

Whether Dad’s a runner, hiker, cyclist, or outdoor enthusiast, Arc’teryx has everything he needs to conquer his next adventure in style. Hey—who deserves it more than the big guy on his special day?

Consider shopping the Gamma Lightweight Jacket for the dad who enjoys hiking and mountain activities, as it’s light, breathable, and wind-resistant. If Dad’s a runner, check out the brand’s Norvan Insulated Vest, which provides warmth and breathability while he logs miles. For a general athletic choice, the Ionia Merino Wool Shirt is perfect.

Make Life Easy R2 Foldable WalkingPad and Treadmill

Dad is king, but so is cardio. He’s sure to enjoy a walking pad and treadmill that’s foldable and easily stored when not in use. This particular model by Make Life Easy offers digital tracking, FootSense tech, and a phone holder so Dad’s perfectly set up to log his steps.

A PureBarre or Club Pilates Membership

Pure Barre and Club Pilates have studios across the country, making them great go-to gifts for Dad. A membership to either—or both—offers more than a healthy sweat session; it’s also an opportunity for Dad to strengthen, tone, and build muscle within a great fitness community. Or, sign up for some dad-and-me classes to spend quality time with your favorite dude.

New West Knifeworks Joy Bauer 6″ Chef

Every Dad who enjoys whipping up healthy meals needs a good quality chef’s knife. Enter New West Knifeworks’ Joy Bauer 6″ Chef Knife, which was crafted with Joy Bauer, renowned nutritionist. This product helps make food delicious and the preparation seamless. It’s American-made with 440C steel and will totally help Dad feel like a pro chef in the kitchen.

Letterly’s Father’s Day LOVE Gourmet Gift Box of Nuts

Nuts are chock-full of healthy fats, fiber, and protein—all of which are an essential part of a nutritious diet. They’re also great for managing a healthy weight, heart health, and overall wellness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Consider gifting Dad this adorably packaged gift box, complete with four trays full of healthy nuts and dried fruit. This is an excellent choice to send Dad if he lives far or you simply want him to open his door to a sweet surprise.

Coffee Project’s Fresh Coffee Beans & MALK

Recent studies have found that coffee can actually be quite healthy. In fact, a cup of joe a day may help promote longevity.

A coffee subscription, or even shopping for a bag or two of whole java beans from Coffee Project New York, may very well be Dad’s favorite gift of all! After all, he’ll think of you every morning with his first sip. And while you’re at it, get him some healthy coconut or almond MALK to lighten his cup up and give it some pizazz.

Hexclad’s Hybrid BBQ Grill Pan

Ensure Dad has the crème de la crème for grilling season with Hexclad’s Hybrid BBQ 12-inch Grill Pan. The brand’s cookware proudly features TerraBond™ ceramic nonstick, which is completely free of forever chemicals. In addition, the grill pan is heat resistant up to 900°F, so Dad can seamlessly cook vegetables and seafood dinners to perfection.

Gymproluxe All-In-One Portable Gym + App

Whether Dad’s at home or on the road, he won’t skip a beat with his fitness routine, thanks to Gymproluxe’s All-In-One Portable Gym. This set comes complete with all the essentials Dad needs—HIIT bands, ankle straps, a padded exercise belt, detachable bar, and more—to upgrade his home gym setup or squeeze in a productive sweat session on vacay. He’ll even receive a gym carry bag so he can easily pack away all his workout staples.