If You Can Hold a Forearm Plank This Long After 55, Your Core Strength Is Elite

The forearm plank reigns supreme when testing core stability, strength, and overall fitness.

A forearm plank, also known as a low plank, works your entire body. It involves holding a position in straight alignment, maintaining proper form from the bottom of your heels to the top of your head, all while resting on your toes and forearms. This movement is an extraordinary way to build solid core strength, because it involves contracting your deep core muscles, which include your obliques, transverse abdominals, and rectus abdominus while simultaneously engaging the back, glutes, and shoulders.

If you don’t perform forearm planks in your routine, you may want to consider adding them. We spoke with an expert and learned that, if you can hold a forearm plank this long after 55, your core strength is considered elite.

Why is the forearm plank such a productive measure of strength?

“The forearm plank demands prolonged muscle contraction without movement, which reveals true postural stability that translates directly to daily function,” explains Marwa Ahmed, NASM-Certified Personal Trainer & Running Coach, CEO of The BodyMind Coach, Toronto, a coaching practice specializing in personalized fitness and performance training. “Unlike dynamic exercises, it exposes weaknesses in the deep core muscles that support spine health and prevent injury. This makes it an excellent test of how well someone maintains posture under sustained effort, a key predictor of independence as core function naturally declines with age.” Ahmed specializes in strength training and movement quality, with an emphasis on core stability and functional strength.

The Benchmark Plank Hold Time for Adults Over 55

According to Ahmed, a realistic benchmark for those 55+ is holding a plank for 30 to 60 seconds with perfect form—a straight line from your head to your heels without arching your back.

“This shows solid core endurance while accounting for natural age-related declines in muscle strength and stability,” Ahmed tells us.

If you’re aiming for “elite” status, holding a plank for 90 to 120+ seconds signals exceptional control and total-body tension above standard norms for this age bracket.

What’s Being Tested During a Plank?

The plank mainly promotes total-body integration with a major emphasis on shoulder endurance and core stability.

“The position challenges your ability to resist spinal movement while maintaining proper shoulder positioning, essentially testing how well your entire body works together under fatigue,” Ahmed says. “This reveals how effectively your muscles coordinate as a unit.”

Muscles Engaged

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Forearm planks activate the muscles deep inside your core—including the obliques and transverse abdominis—along with the glutes, shoulders, and lower back stabilizers.

“Research shows forearm planks activate core muscles more intensely than high planks,” Ahmed explains. “For aging well, this matters because these deep stabilizers protect against back injury, improve balance, reduce fall risk, and maintain posture as muscle naturally declines after 55.”

Why Those Who Are Otherwise Strong May Still Struggle With Planks

Those who are strong in dynamic movements such as deadlifts or squats typically lack isometric endurance, proper breathing technique, and shoulder stability under sustained tension, Ahmed notes.

“Poor shoulder positioning, weak stabilizing muscles, or hip flexor dominance can cause the hips to sag early,” Ahmed adds. “It’s typically a stability and control limitation, not a strength issue. Your body has to learn to maintain tension differently than it does during movement-based exercises.”