"You Need to Buy This": People Are Upgrading Their Showerheads for Better Skin & Hair

If you've been on social media lately, then you've likely seen people upgrading their showerheads and hardcore raving about the results. Shower time is something you engage in on a daily basis; the water goes all over your skin and hair. Some find it to be a nourishing part of their routine, while others wonder why they're left with dull hair, dry skin, and even breakouts after lathering up and rinsing off. Could your showerhead really be to blame? We spoke with an expert who reveals everything you know about showerheads, in addition to why people are opting for filtered showerheads. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out This Is the New 'Magic Number' of Days You Need to Exercise To See Results, Study Says.

People are opting for filtered showerheads for better skin and hair.

The filtered showerhead hype is real, with brands like Jolie and Canopy taking over the social media scene. More and more people are hopping on the bandwagon, and it's clear to see why. For example, The Filtered Showerhead by Jolie claims to extract any heavy metals, chlorine, and additional contaminants from the water that goes through your showerhead in order to boost your hair and skin health, along with your overall well-being. Here's what TikTokers have to say.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 10 Things You Should Do Every Morning for All-Day Energy

TikTok user Darcy McQueeny shares in her video, "If you think you're breaking out from your water, you need to buy this showerhead. I've had it for almost two years; it's insane. When I first came to college as a freshman, the water broke me out so bad, especially in the dorms, like, it was awful. So when I moved into an apartment, I got this showerhead from Amazon … ever since I got this showerhead filter, I have not broken out from water at all … I have such clear skin, like, I literally don't have any pimples."

Another TikToker, Soph & Mad, notes in their video, "I can't believe I didn't do this sooner. I got myself a filtered showerhead because I was spending so much money on haircare and then letting chlorine and other water contaminants damage my hair. It was so easy to assemble, and my hair and skin already feel so much better. You need to upgrade your showerhead now."

RELATED: I Tried 4 Pairs of HOKA Sneakers & One Beats the Rest By a Mile

Here's what an expert has to say.

With the rise of individuals on TikTok recommending filtered showerheads for better skin and hair health, what does an expert have to say about it all? According to Dr. Lauren Penzi, "Water shower filters are a great option to address hard water, which may in fact be affecting your skin and hair. Water hardness refers to the amount of dissolved calcium and magnesium in water. In hard water, soap reacts with the calcium to form a soap scum-type residue. These filters remove these minerals from the water."

RELATED: The Benefits Of The "Slugging" Trend Everyone's Doing For Youthful Skin

Chlorine and hard water minerals make your hair brittle and much more likely to break and tangle. Your hair becomes drier since the buildup prevents your hair from soaking up moisture in haircare products such as conditioners and masks. "There is a breakdown of the outer protective cuticle that exposes the inner cortex of the hair, causing weak points along the hair shafts that leads to breakage," Dr. Penzi says. "Hair overall appears flatter and duller, with less volume and shine. It can also cause hair dye (especially blond) to appear more brassy, and strips away at the dye so it does not last as long."

When it comes to skin, chlorine can lead to acne indirectly, explains Dr. Penzi. "It strips the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness that may stimulate the sebaceous glands to overproduce oil that will create acne," she tells us. "Chlorine is also antimicrobial, which can alter the microbiome balance in your skin and potentially lead to acne. Mineral deposits as well can indirectly cause acne but clogging pores and also disrupting the skin barrier."