FDA Issues Highest-Risk Recall on Popular Pancake Mix Sold in 11 States

Food recalls happen every week with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) dedicating pages on their websites where they frequently publish new recall notices. Last month, Quaker Oats Company initially issued a recall on Jan. 14 for one of its popular pancake and waffle mixes. And, this week, the FDA updated the recall, issuing the highest-risk classification. Here is what you need to know.

In January the Quaker Oats Company "issued a recall of a limited number of two pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix that may contain undeclared milk, after being alerted by a retail partner," the FDA announced. "Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product."

The boxes sold as early as November 18, 2024. "The product included in this recall was distributed to certain retailers in the following 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin," they added. "No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. No other Pearl Milling Company products are recalled."

"If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Quaker has informed the FDA of this action. Consumers with the product described above can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247 (9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday–Friday)," they added.

However, last week, on Feb. 13, the FDA classified the recall of the pancake and waffle mix as a Class I, defined as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

In late 2024, Frito-Lay issued a limited recall of Lay's Classic Potato Chips because they may contain milk, an undeclared allergen. The chips, available to purchase as early as Nov. 3, were sent to certain retailers and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington with the reply applying to to 13-ounce bags with a universal product code (UPC) of 28400 31041 and a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025.

Other recent recalls include Connie's Thin Crust Frozen Pizza, MadeGood Granola Bars, Kirkland Signature Butter, and TreeHouse Foods private-label and popular name-brands waffles, including Kodiak Cakes, Walmart's Great Value, Aldi's Breakfast Best, and Target's Good & Gather. See a list here.