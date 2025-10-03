5 Packaged Fish Sticks Made Without Filler

Fish sticks are a classic kid’s meal staple but they’re good enough for anyone to eat—these protein-packed items are delicious, versatile, and a great way to enjoy more fish in your diet. If you’re looking for a good grocery store version that is made with actual fish and not tons of filler, there are options available. Whether for fish tacos or just a simple fish and chips plate, here are five fish sticks made with real, recognizable ingredients instead of fillers and additives.

Gorton’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks

Gorton’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks are made from wild-caught Alaskan Pollock whole fillets, which are coated in crunchy breadcrumbs. The brand also has Crunchy Breaded Fish Fillets also made from wild-caught pollock and crunchy breadcrumbs, and again made from whole fillets, not minced fish.

Ian’s Natural Foods Fish Sticks

Ian’s Natural Foods Fish Sticks are made from tender, flaky, sustainable wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fish filets coated in crispy golden gluten-free breading. “These gluten free fish sticks taste awesome. Please carry them again. Those of us with gluten allergies need more options!!” one Kroger shopper said.

Findus Wild Alaska Pollock Fish Sticks

Findus Wild Alaska Pollock Fish Sticks are 100% fish fillet, wild caught, made of fillets rather than minced fish. “Our fish fingers are a good source of omega-3 and protein, made from nothing but deliciously simple ingredients. Made with 100% fish fillet and a crispy golden coating, they’re a tasty way to give your family a healthy meal,” the chain says.

Pacific Seafood Starfish Fish Sticks

A Whole Foods exclusive, the Pacific Seafood Starfish cornmeal crusted fish sticks are made from wild-caught pollock. “Starfish is a premium line of seafood, sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market,” the chain says. “Starfish products are sustainably harvested and made without artificial ingredients or preservatives, with numerous non-GMO and gluten-free options.”

Field Day Fish Sticks Wild Caught Cod Sticks

Field Day Fish Sticks Wild Caught Cod Sticks are made from real cod, no filler. Bake these fish sticks in the oven or for quicker results, in the air fryer. Bon apetit!