Five Guys' #1 Secret Menu Item Just Joined the Regular Menu

As the saying goes: secrets, secrets are no fun—unless you tell everyone!

Five Guys enthusiasts will be delighted to know that one of the chain's most popular menu hacks has officially joined the eatery's menu. The patty melt—a grilled cheese and burger patty combo that customers create by ordering the two items individually and assembling them on their own—is now part of the chain's regular offerings.

The company made the announcement on Instagram earlier this month.

"We saw how much our fans love the Patty Melt menu hack, so we decided to make it official!" the social media post read.

The Healthiest Menu Items at Five Guys—and What To Skip

The patty melt is now officially listed on the Five Guys website, which describes it as a burger patty that's slid in-between slices of American-style cheese melted on a toasted, inside-out sesame seed bun. Diners can add any topping of their choice and also opt for a second patty or some bacon. That sounds…incredibly satisfying?

The news caused a bit of a ruckus on social media, with some followers excited about the new item and others ready to criticize it.

"I used to make those on break when I worked there," one commenter revealed. "That's a nice call to put that on the menu."

"I'm obsessed 🤤🤤🤤 grilled cheese is my fav. Now it's better 🔥," another fan noted.

A lot of followers, though, were quick to complain about the look of the patty melt—specifically taking issue with the upside-down bun that the food is presented in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Upside down buns is a crime," a user wrote.

The Best Five Guys Order for Weight Loss

"Turn the buns upside down and call it another sandwich 💀," another commented matter-of-factly.

Generally speaking, customers also took the chance to compare Five Guys' version of the dish to a more traditional patty melt.

"Have y'all actually ever had a patty-melt?" someone asked rhetorically. "Because this ain't that."

According to the Instagram post, the patty melt is "available everywhere." Don't see it on the menu of your local Five Guys? Worry not: you can just ask the crew for one, and they will know exactly what you're looking for.

8 Fast-Food Restaurants That Serve the Best Patty Melts

And, now, let's talk pricing: all Five Guys dishes cost differently depending on the location that you're dining at. Although the company's website does not feature prices, All Recipes reports that, in North Carolina, the patty melt is being sold for $8.39. At that same location, a grilled cheese comes in at around $6, and an additional patty costs about $3—so the new menu item actually seems to be a tiny bit cheaper than its make-it-on-your-own counterpart.