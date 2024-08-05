If you've ever wondered whether you can indulge at a burger joint and still lose weight, the answer is a cautious yes, with some savvy choices. Five Guys, for instance, is known for its simple menu and generous portions. Finding healthier options can seem tricky, but fear not! We have you covered with the best Five Guys order for weight loss when you want to treat yourself in moderation.

Fast food offers many benefits, from convenience to affordability, and can be woven into any diet for those days that don't go as planned. While the average fast-food menu isn't typically celebrated for its health benefits, there are ways to navigate the cuisine to support your goals and make it work when you're in a pinch.

With the right swaps at Five Guys, you can enjoy an energizing meal while staying mindful of your health and wellness goals. Today, we're sharing our top-recommended Five Guys order for weight loss, as well as strategies for ordering a fast-food meal without straying too far from your nutrition targets.

The Little Hamburger with tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, and green peppers is the best Five Guys order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per 1 burger) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 11.5 g)

Sodium : 439 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 23 g

The Little Hamburger with tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, and green peppers is considered the best choice for weight loss. While it's not the lowest-calorie choice on the menu, even without the side of French fries, it offers an even balance of carbohydrates and protein, both of which are essential for slimming down. Plus, you can load up your burger with plenty of veggies to boost its nutritional value.

This menu option is the miniature version of their regular hamburger, with one burger patty versus two, making it a calorie-reduced choice among the other tempting options. This choice helps support a calorie deficit, meaning consuming fewer calories than you burn, which is required for weight loss. It's a great way to satisfy your cravings without going overboard on calories and fats compared to the larger sizes.

The Best In-N-Out Order for Weight Loss

Among the burgers, grilled cheese, and hot dogs on the Five Guys menu, the minced beef patty stands out for a few reasons. First, it's packed with protein—16 grams per patty—which is essential for maintaining muscle mass, especially when you're cutting calories to shed pounds. Plus, due to the fat content of the burger itself and the peanut oil it's cooked in, it has a high satiety value, meaning it'll keep you feeling full and satisfied longer, helping to stave off those post-meal cravings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

15 Healthiest Fast-Food Burgers, According to Dietitians

Tips for ordering a healthier meal at Five Guys:

1. Pass on the bacon cheeseburger.

While it sounds tempting with its savory appeal, the additional toppings pack extra calories and sodium. Instead, opt for a regular burger to lighten your meal without sacrificing flavor.

I Tried Five Guys for the First Time Ever—Here's What I Loved

2. Skip the milkshake.

If you're thinking about a drink, omitting this sugary beverage can be a good move if your goal is weight loss. By choosing water or unsweetened iced tea, you can save on calories and reduce your sugar intake, supporting better blood sugar management and getting you closer to meeting your health goals.

3. Hold off on the fries.

Even the smallest order of fried potatoes boasts as many calories as the burger itself. Consider skipping the fries or saving them for another occasion. If you need a little something extra, grab a handful of peanuts from the cashier line to snack on as a filling, higher fiber alternative.

The #1 Healthiest Burger at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

4. Load up on the veggies.

For an extra boost of nutrition, take advantage of the unlimited toppings offered and pile your burger high with veggies. From mushrooms and onions to lettuce and tomatoes, they add flavor and crunch, along with fiber, which aids in digestion and helps keep you feeling full for longer.

5. Go bun-less.

For those watching their carbohydrate intake, skipping the toasted bun keeps the protein content of the meal high while reducing the impact on blood sugar. To ensure you're satisfied, load up your burger with plenty of veggie-based toppings to add nutrients and fill you up without the extra carbs.