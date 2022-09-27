Skip to content

Purchase Limits and Empty Shelves Are Back at Grocery Stores In This Coastal Area

As Florida readies for Hurricane Ian, major grocery chains struggle with demand for emergency essentials.
Mura Dominko
By Mura Dominko
Published on September 27, 2022 | 11:06 AM

Gaping grocery shelves where water bottles and bread used to be are the images coming out of Northeast Florida, as residents attempt to prepare for Hurricane Ian.

According to CBS News, grocery chain Publix confirmed that it has authorized its Florida locations to implement purchase limits on bottled water and other essentials. One location in St. Petersburg is limiting shoppers to daily purchases of two 24- or 32-packs of individual bottled water and four 1-gallon containers, the outlet reported.

RELATED: 8 Looming Grocery Shortages That Could Affect the Rest of the Year

 

However, on its website, Publix is encouraging customers in Hurricane Ian's path to stock up on shelf-stable emergency supplies like peanut butter, canned goods, powdered drinks, dried fruit, and baby formula.

"As we continue to monitor Ian, Publix locations may limit quantities of items, such as water, to best serve the majority of our customers," a Publix spokesperson said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "We have seen increased purchases on items such as bread, water, batteries, and canned goods, just to name a few."

Publix isn't the only chain feeling the pressure of the shopping frenzy. According to The Miami Herald, Kroger locations are also limiting water purchases. Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket locations have allocated emergency stock of hurricane essentials, as demand has surged across the state. At a Wallgreens in Pinellas Park, flashlights were in short supply.

Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 storm, as it made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday morning. In Florida, landfall is expected in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and said about 2.5 million residents are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. According to The New York Times, the evacuations are taking place in Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties.

The latest weather forecasts show Ian is supposed to bring more than 15 inches of rain in areas from Tampa to Orlando, which makes major flooding a top concern.

Mura Dominko
Mura is ETNT's Deputy News Editor, leading the coverage of America's favorite restaurant chains, grocery stores, and viral food moments. Read more about Mura
Filed Under
// //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.

More content from Groceries

More in Groceries
  • spread butter

    Butter, Margarine, Ghee, or Vegan Butter—Which Is Healthier?

  • woman eating yogurt

    The Best Yogurt To Lower Your Cholesterol, Dietitians Say

  • Lidl

    Beloved Grocery Chain To Cut Prices Of 100+ Items

  • butter

    A Big Ingredient Shortage May Dampen This Food Trend

  • 9 Secrets You Never Knew About Hershey's

    9 Secrets You Never Knew About Hershey’s