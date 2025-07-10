7 Fogo de Chão Picks Regulars Say You Should Order First

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is known for offering truly delicious churrasco barbecued meats and very impressive salads and sides. Guests who visit the rodízio-style restaurant know to come hungry, and be prepared to eat a lot of meat—and regulars even have their own methods for pacing themselves to get real bang for their buck (“you have to fast for like three days before hitting the spot,” one Redditor joked). So which menu items at Fogo de Chão are must-haves, according to customers? Here are seven picks steak-lovers are obsessed with.

Linguiça Sausage

The Linguiça (a spicy pork sausage with savory garlic and onion with red chili) rivals the steak for deliciousness, customers say. “IMHO, the sausage slaps, so I’m okay with it coming around frequently,” one Redditor said. “I like steak just fine but the sausage and wings really hit for me. I feel bad not eating the steak but that stuff was so good,” another agreed.

Pão de Queijo

Fogo de Chão’s warm Pão de Queijo made with sweet and sour yuca flour and Parmesan cheese are worth the trip alone. “Fantastic. Be careful though, the best thing is arguably their biscuits. They will try to fill you up at the bar and the biscuits and by the time the meat comes you’re full,” one Redditor said.

Picanha Steak

Fogo de Chão’s signature steak is the picanha (“there would be no churrasco without picanha,” the chain says) and customers agree. “Fogo de Chão is so delicious. 3 to 4 hours of pure indulgence. Expensive, so it’s something we save for special occasions, and then we go all out when we’re there,” one guest said. “Definitely get the picanha and ribs. Avoid any “garlic” meats, I found they were never that great. Also order a round of caipirinhas and after you’ve stuffed yourself I recommend getting the papaya cream for dessert,” another commented.

Queijo Assado

Customers rave about the Queijo Assado, a grilled/roasted coalho cheese sandwich drizzled with malagueta-infused honey. “I forget what they call it but their cheese with hot honey is bomb. Salad bar is also good,” one Redditor said.

Caipirinha Cocktail

Customers absolutely love the traditional Brazilian caipirinha drinks, a cocktail made with limes, sugar, ice and cachaça (raw sugarcane hard liquor). “Order a round of caipirinhas and after you’ve stuffed yourself I recommend getting the papaya cream for dessert,” one guest said. “No one should ever downplay how amazing Fogo de Chão is,” another commented. “Get two caipirinhas. The bartenders are slow and it’s better to have one to pound and the another to chill out.”

Cordeiro Lamb

Fogo de Chão’s Cordeiro Prime Lamb Picanha chops (marinated with fresh mint, white wine, and lemon before being fire-roasted) are spectacular, guests say. “It’s very expensive but I think it’s worth it! The lamb steak alone is about worth the full price,” one Redditor raved. “The lamb is indeed amazing,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costela Beef Ribs

The Costela Beef Ribs (rubbed slightly with rock salt and grilled for several hours) are another must-have item, guests say. “I want to say beef rib and picanha but the lamb chops are lit too. All of it is honestly pretty good minus the garlic beef,” one Redditor said.