Grocery recalls are becoming increasingly more common. According to compliance company Traceone, the total number of food recalls issued by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture increased 15% between 2020 and 2024. Groceries can be recalled for various reasons, ranging from accidental contamination of ingredients to sanitation violations at manufacturing plants. What makes staying aware of them so important? If you do, you can avoid getting seriously sick. Here are 7 food recalls shoppers need to know about right now.

Over 800,000 Units of Cream Cheese

836,721 units of cream cheese under various brands have been recalled because of Salmonella contamination by Schreiber Foods Inc. of Green Bay, WI. The recall includes Dutch Farms, Fareway, Happy Farms, Hy Vee, Kroger, Our Family, Schnuck, Essential Everyday, Dunkin, Piggly Wiggly, and Schreiber Foods cream cheeses distributed in California, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The recalled products were also shipped to Puerto Rico.

Multiple Ready-to-Eat Meals

Three types of ready-to-eat meals sold at Walmart and Kroger locations nationwide are also under recall due to their connection to a deadly Listeria outbreak. It includes MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese sold in 32.8-ounce tray packages with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior, MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” sold in 12.3-ounce tray packages with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior, and HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken and Parmesan cheese” sold in 12.5-ounce tray packages with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

241 cases of Topo Chico Mineral Water Carbonated

241 cases of Topo Chico Mineral Water Carbonated 16.9 fl oz (500mL) bottles were recalled by the Coca-Cola Company, of Atlanta, GA, because of potential contamination with Pseudomonas. It is limited to the 16.9 fl oz (500mL) bottle, UPC: 0 21136 18061 9, Case UPC: 0 21136 18062 6, Made in Mexico by Cia. Topo Chico, S. de R.L. de C.V., Monterrey. “No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with this product,” they said. “Consumers who have purchased the recalled mineral water are urged not to consume it. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.”

15,388 Pounds of Beef Jerky

If you eat beef jerky, you should pay attention to the recent announcement from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. They recalled approximately 15,388 pounds of beef jerky and beef snack stick products, sold nationwide, that may contain an undeclared allergen. It included various brands of beef snack products, including Uncommon Ground, Spear, Big D’s and more. Here is the full list.

Breyer’s Ice Cream

The FDA announced a recall on a popular flavor of Breyers ice cream earlier this month, 1.5-quart cartons of Breyers Rocky Road Ice Cream packaged in a Breyers Chocolate Truffle Tub. The lid is appropriately labeled, but the tub is not. They were sold at grocery stores nationwide and contain an undeclared allergen due to a packaging issue with a printed best-by date of July 10, 2026, and UPC “077567457288.”

1.7 Million Brown Eggs

Over 1.7 million brown eggs sold at Walmart, Ralphs, Safeway and more packaged under the following brands in 12- and 18-egg cartons, Clover, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest and Sunnyside, were recalled as being connected to a Salmonella contamination, resulting in a multistate outbreak. Per the Food and Drug Administration, there have been a total of 79 illnesses with 21 hospitalizations connected to this recall.

44,550 Pounds of Shrimp

The FDA recalled approximately 44,550 pounds of Bornstein Seafoods ready-to-eat shrimp product, sold in 1- or 5-pound bags nationwide, due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. They were sold in bags with a UPC of “614133200246” or “614133200239” and one of the following lot codes printed on the bags: “A19008,” “A19009” or “P11710” and distributed directly to retailers in California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia in Canada.