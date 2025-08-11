7 Foods That Burn Abdominal Fat in 30 Days

Extra inches around your midsection causes more health problems than you think. Excess abdominal fat can indicate a bigger problem–visceral fat, a type of fat that wraps around your organs and is linked to heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, increased blood pressure, Alzheimer’s, and more. Visceral fat is bad for your overall health, but the good news is with diet and exercise, it can be reduced. By including certain foods into your daily diet, you can nourish your body and also lower belly fat. Here are seven foods that can help you get closer to your fitness goals and reveal a slimmer, healthier you in 30 days, according to Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, who is also a personal trainer.

Avocados

There’s so many delicious ways to eat avocados and according to Sabat, it’s one of the foods that helps burn abdominal fat. “Avocados are loaded with monounsaturated fats that help reduce inflammation and may directly target belly fat linked to insulin resistance,” she says. “They’re also high in fiber, which promotes satiety and helps regulate appetite throughout the day.” She adds, “Try adding sliced avocado to salads, blending into smoothies, or spreading on sprouted grain toast for a satisfying snack.”

Wild-Caught Salmon

Salmon is not only high in protein, but it’s good for reducing the unwanted pounds around your waist. According to Sabat, “Salmon provides high-quality protein and anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce visceral fat and improve metabolic health.” She says, “Grill or bake salmon fillets a couple of times per week, or use canned wild salmon for quick salads or lettuce wraps.”

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale and swiss chard are not only a great base for salads or a tasty side for an entrée, but battle belly fat. “These low-calorie, high-volume veggies are packed with fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants that help reduce bloat and improve digestion,” says Sabat. “The fiber helps you feel full and nourished without adding excess calories.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a tiny powerful nutrient punch that’s packed with so much goodness. “Chia seeds are rich in soluble fiber and omega-3 fats, which help reduce inflammation, stabilize blood sugar, and curb cravings,” Sabat says. “When soaked, they form a gel-like texture that helps keep you full longer.” She adds, “Stir a tablespoon into overnight oats, blend into smoothies, or mix with almond milk and berries for a fiber-rich chia pudding.”

Pasture-Raised Eggs

It’s no secret that eggs are full of protein and good for you, which is why Sabat recommends incorporating them into your diet. “Eggs are a top-tier source of complete protein and essential nutrients like choline, which supports fat metabolism,” she says. “Eating protein-rich meals like eggs can help curb appetite and preserve lean muscle mass during fat loss.” Sabat adds, “Enjoy hard-boiled eggs as a snack, scrambled eggs for breakfast, or add them to salads for a protein boost.”

100% Grass-Fed Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is another go-to for burning belly fat, per Sabat. “This protein-packed fermented food supports both lean muscle growth and gut health—two factors that can improve body composition and reduce belly fat,” she says. “Look for unsweetened versions with live cultures.” Sabat adds, “Top plain Greek yogurt with berries and flax seeds for breakfast, or mix with herbs for a high-protein savory dip.”

Green Tea

Known for its unique taste and multiple health benefits, green tea can aid in weight loss, according to Sabat. “Green tea contains caffeine and a powerful antioxidant called EGCG, which may increase thermogenesis (fat-burning) and target abdominal fat,” she explains. “It’s also hydrating and can be a good replacement for sugary drinks.” She adds, “Sip on 1–2 cups daily, either hot or iced, and try replacing your afternoon coffee with a matcha latte.”