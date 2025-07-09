11 Foods About to Get Way More Expensive Because of Tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariff wars continue to rage on. This week, POTUS announced that 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea are set to go into effect on August 1. He also announced tariffs varying from 25% to 40% in countries, including Myanmar, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Laos, and South Africa. What does this mean for the average American grocery shopper? Food is possible about to get more expensive. Here are 11 items that will likely increase in price because of the new tariffs.

Rice

Rice, a popular import from Asian countries, has a long shelf life. If you make sushi, now is the time to stock up on sushi rice imported from Japan, as these brands will likely get more expensive shortly. Nishiki and Koshihikari are two popular short-grain rice brands from the Asian country.

Imported Frozen Desserts

Imported frozen fruit desserts will also jump in price due to tariffs. Binggrae Melona Fruit Bars, manufactured by a South Korean company, and most brands of frozen mochi, hailing from Japan, will likely become harder to find and more expensive due to the import tax. Since they’re sold at Costco, consider buying in bulk and stocking up now.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack Packs

My daughter loves munching on Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed snack packs, the best seaweed deal in town. The product is sourced from South Korea and will likely increase in price. I will stock my drawers with enough for the next year, as these usually have a nine-to-12-month shelf life.

Seafood

Fun fact: The U.S. imports approximately 85% of its seafood, including from Asian countries facing steep tariffs. While fresh seafood has a short shelf life, consider stocking up on frozen options if you are a big fish and shellfish-eating family.

Dried Fruit

Dried fruit is often manufactured in Asian countries. For example, Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes are a crowd-pleaser in my family. The sweetened exotic fruit is imported from Cambodia, and with the new 36%-plus tariff on the country, the large bag will likely get more expensive.

Green Tea

Most authentic green tea brands, including Ito En, are sourced directly from Japan. If you drink a lot of it, consider stocking your tea drawer now instead of paying more later.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Asian Instant Noodles and Meal Kits

Asian noodles, including Ramen packages and other instant noodle offerings from popular brands like Shin Ramyun, Buldak, and Nongshim, are products of South Korea. Considering tariffs will increase 30% within a month, you should consider stocking up your pantry now.

Baba Brand Products

Baba is a popular brand from Malaysia sold at HMart. The brand makes many items, including Vegetable Kimbap, Tuna Mayo Kimbap, and Fried Tofu & Burdock Kimbap. They will all likely get more expensive, as the Asian country is impacted by a 25% tariff.

Japan

Japan has many soy sauce brands, including the three largest: Kikkoman, Yamasa, and Marukin. Now is the time to stock up, before the 25% tariff goes into effect.

Plastic-Wrapped Packaged Meals and Canned Foods in General

Even if food is made in the U.S., packaging components like plastic film, containers, and even the cans’ metal often come from tariffed nations, including South Korea. This means that almost any food sold in packaging could increase in price.

Anything From H Mart

H Mart, a South Korean grocery store, has amassed a cult following for carrying hard-to-find items from Asian countries. The freezer section is packed with so many delicious imported goods. Consider stocking up on your go-to items before their prices rise.