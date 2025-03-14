7 Best H Mart Products to Buy, According to Devoted Shoppers

It's official: H Mart is having a moment. The Korean specialty market continues to grow, opening new locations across the country. Bloomberg declared this week that America is "hooked" on the store, which sells everything from exotic produce and Asian frozen delicacies to food court items developed by actual Michelin-winning chefs. Not sure what to buy on your first H Mart shopping trip? Here are 7 of the best H Mart products to throw in your cart, according to shoppers, influencers, and Redditors.

Instant Noodles

H Mart offers an extensive selection of noodles, one of the biggest draws for customers. One of the most popular brands is Shin Ramyun Instant Noodles, which has amassed a cult following thanks to viral TikTok videos shared by influencers.

Food Court Delicacies

Like people flock to Costco for hot dogs and pizza, the H Mart food court has a few signature items. One is a Korean hot dog smothered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos Batter. Another must-try? Bulgogi Beef Brisket, which, according to Bloomberg, was developed by a Michelin-winning chef.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pearl River Bridge Soy Sauce

H Mart is the perfect place to stock up on Asian pantry items. A popular purchase is Pearl River Bridge Soy Sauce. According to Redditors, the soy sauce has amassed a cult following and is pretty hard to find.

Kimchi

Sure, you can get kimchi at Costco, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods. However, H Mart carries multiple varieties of kimchi – to the extent that their refrigerated kimchi selection is legendary. According to one Redditor, H Mart regularly sources local companies. "The kimchi that they make in store will be as close to homemade kimchi you will get," one writes. And, "it tends to be cheaper." They also sell the delicacy "for so cheap and it's usually pogi (whole leaf) and imo pogi always tastes better."

Live Seafood

In the old days, almost every grocery store had a live seafood section, which kept children entertained for at least part of every grocery shopping trip. The live seafood tanks at H Mart, filled with live fish, lobsters, and crabs, are a draw for customers who not only appreciate fresh fish but also a free version of an aquarium.

Exotic Fruit

Traditional grocery stores have limited selections of exotic fruit. H Mart carries lots of stuff you aren't going to find at your local supermarket. Golden Kiwi, dragon fruit, and jackfruit, a versatile meat alternative, are just a few of the produce items shoppers throw in their H Mart carts.

Frozen Dumplings

If you are looking for traditional asian food, head over to the freezer section of H Mart. Their extensive selection of frozen dumplings is awe-inspiring, including variations like kimchi dumplings, beef Bulgogi, and pork and chives.