Over 50? If You Eat These 7 Foods, Your Body Stays in Fat-Burning Mode

Keeping your metabolism going as you age becomes increasingly complex, but eating the right food can help. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, is a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, is also a 50-year-old woman who understands just how important this is. “Muscle mass naturally declines with age, and that can lower the number of calories you burn at rest. But here’s the good news: certain nutrient-dense foods can help you hang on to lean muscle, balance blood sugar, and keep your body in fat-burning mode all day long,” she says. “You don’t need extreme diets or marathon workouts to support your metabolism after 50. Focus on these whole, nutrient-rich foods, pair them with regular strength training, and your body will have the tools it needs to burn fat more efficiently — at any age.”

Salmon

What is the first food you should eat if you are over 50? Salmon. “Rich in protein and omega-3s to protect muscle and fight inflammation, keeping metabolism strong,” says Collingwood.

Greek Yogurt

Add Greek yogurt to your bowl if you are looking for a metabolism-boosting breakfast food. “High in protein and probiotics for muscle preservation and a healthy gut, which is linked to better weight control,” says Collingwood.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods and should be a staple if you are over 50. " A complete protein with vitamin B12 to help convert food into energy," Collingwood says. If you are always on the go, try boiling a bunch of eggs and keeping them on hand for an easy protein fix.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens, including spinach, kale, and collards, are another food you shouldn’t skip. “Low-calorie nutrient powerhouses that support muscle function and energy production,” says Collingwood.

Nuts and Seeds

Collingwood also recommends nuts and seeds. “Healthy fats, protein, and fiber to keep blood sugar steady and prevent fat storage,” she says.

Avocados

Avocados should also be on your shopping list. “Packed with heart-healthy fats and fiber that help you stay satisfied and reduce cravings,” says Collingwood.

Beans and Lentils

Looking for a nutrient-dense side? Beans and lentils should definitely be on your plate for burning fat. “Fiber- and protein-rich plant foods that steady blood sugar and fuel fat burning,” says Collingwood.