If You Eat These 6 Foods Daily After 50, Your Body Stays Lean and Strong

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on August 16, 2025 | 7:15 AM

Do you want to keep your body lean and strong as you age? Adding a few foods to your diet can help, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “After 50, the body naturally loses muscle mass and may become less efficient at burning calories, so nutrient-dense foods that support muscle, bone, and metabolic health are key,” she tells ETNT. “Eating a variety of lean proteins, healthy fats, and high-fiber plant foods each day helps maintain strength and a healthy body composition.” Here are 6 foods to add to your diet after 50 to maintain muscle mass.

Eggs

eggs with turkey sausage
Huddle House

Eggs should be on everyone’s shopping list, especially people over 50. Why? “Eggs are a complete protein,” says Collingwood. They also have vitamin B12 for muscle repair and steady energy. If you don’t have time to cook them every morning, try boiling them in batches for a grab-and-go protein source.

Leafy Greens

A bunch of leafy greens
Shutterstock

Collingwood is also a big fan leafy greens. Not only are they nutrient-dense, but can be eaten in a variety of ways, including salad, smoothies, and sautéed. “Packed with calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K for bone and muscle function,” she explains.

Greek Yogurt

bowl of Greek yogurt with berries
Shutterstock

Greek yogurt is another must-eat if you want to keep your body lean and strong as you age. “High in protein and probiotics for muscle preservation and gut health,” says Collingwood. Make sure to stay away from sweetened types or those with added fruit, as they can be packed with sugar and calories.

Salmon

high protein salmon potato bean salad with creamy lemon dressing overhead view
Roxana Ehsani for Eat This, Not That!

If you are looking for a lean protein packed with good fats, stick to salmon. “Rich in omega-3 fats to fight inflammation and protect muscle,” says Collingwood.

Berries

blackberries in white bowl
Shutterstock

Want a sweet treat that will help you burn fat? Eat a handful of berries. Berries, including blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries, are full of “antioxidants and fiber to support recovery and control appetite,” Collingwood maintains.

Beans or Lentils

bowl of lentils
Shutterstock

If you are on the hunt for a side dish to fill you up and also fuel fat loss, add some beans or lentils to your plate. “Plant-based protein and fiber to keep blood sugar steady and muscles fueled,” says Collingwood.

And, Don’t Forget to Hydrate and Lift Weights

A mature woman is doing lunges exercises with personal trainer in the park, dressed in a black suit with an EMS electronic simulator to stimulate her muscles.
Shutterstock

Her final note? “Combining these foods with regular strength training and adequate hydration is one of the most effective ways to stay lean and strong well into your 50s and beyond,” Collingwood says.

 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
