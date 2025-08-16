If You Eat These 6 Foods Daily After 50, Your Body Stays Lean and Strong

Do you want to keep your body lean and strong as you age? Adding a few foods to your diet can help, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “After 50, the body naturally loses muscle mass and may become less efficient at burning calories, so nutrient-dense foods that support muscle, bone, and metabolic health are key,” she tells ETNT. “Eating a variety of lean proteins, healthy fats, and high-fiber plant foods each day helps maintain strength and a healthy body composition.” Here are 6 foods to add to your diet after 50 to maintain muscle mass.

Eggs

Eggs should be on everyone’s shopping list, especially people over 50. Why? “Eggs are a complete protein,” says Collingwood. They also have vitamin B12 for muscle repair and steady energy. If you don’t have time to cook them every morning, try boiling them in batches for a grab-and-go protein source.

Leafy Greens

Collingwood is also a big fan leafy greens. Not only are they nutrient-dense, but can be eaten in a variety of ways, including salad, smoothies, and sautéed. “Packed with calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K for bone and muscle function,” she explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is another must-eat if you want to keep your body lean and strong as you age. “High in protein and probiotics for muscle preservation and gut health,” says Collingwood. Make sure to stay away from sweetened types or those with added fruit, as they can be packed with sugar and calories.

Salmon

If you are looking for a lean protein packed with good fats, stick to salmon. “Rich in omega-3 fats to fight inflammation and protect muscle,” says Collingwood.

Berries

Want a sweet treat that will help you burn fat? Eat a handful of berries. Berries, including blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries, are full of “antioxidants and fiber to support recovery and control appetite,” Collingwood maintains.

Beans or Lentils

If you are on the hunt for a side dish to fill you up and also fuel fat loss, add some beans or lentils to your plate. “Plant-based protein and fiber to keep blood sugar steady and muscles fueled,” says Collingwood.

And, Don’t Forget to Hydrate and Lift Weights

Her final note? “Combining these foods with regular strength training and adequate hydration is one of the most effective ways to stay lean and strong well into your 50s and beyond,” Collingwood says.