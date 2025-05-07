7 Foods That Just Got Pricier at Major Chains, Shoppers Say

Whether the impact of tariffs have or haven't made themselves felt yet is up for debate, but one thing is for certain—grocery prices have gone up for certain products nationwide. Shoppers are making notes and sharing information online about sudden hikes in cost for everyday, staple household items, including coffee, noodles, and eggs. Keep in mind that while some of these foods may go up for some people, prices vary depending on geographic location and could be different where you live. Here are 7 foods grocery shoppers noticed just got significantly more expensive over the past few weeks.

Ramen

One shopper noticed a price increase on one of their favorite Trader Joe's items—the Miso Instant Ramen Soup. "Trader Joe's ramen was .99 last week and yesterday was $1.69," the disappointed Redditor said.

Milk

The price of staples such as milk and eggs have gone up at Aldi, one shopper said. "The bread I buy is up $1. Organic milk half gallons are up $.60. Instant coffee jumped $.30 overnight and is up $1.30 for the year. Eggs are still $5/dz. This is all at Aldi which is the cheapest place to get groceries."

Coffee

Coffee prices have been going up for well into a year now, but it seems to be getting worse. One grocery shopper noticed coffee prices are suddenly even more expensive than usual. "Michigan here. I buy the same coffee every month. This month it was $16, a $5 increase from last month's $11," the Redditor said. "Coffee has been going up for a while now aside from the tariffs. Some drought and in another country a disease of some sort. The final insult is the tariffs. Someone please tell me why we are tariffing a crop we can't grow in America???? This is insane," another responded.

Cocoa Powder

Some shoppers have noticed their cocoa powder is suddenly significantly more pricey. "I have 90% of my groceries delivered, so I periodically go back and compare prices. One item that comes to mind is cocoa powder. "I bought an 8 oz container pre tariffs for $2.94. It's currently $4.56," one Redditor shared. Name brand cocoa powder has been sold out locally for weeks, and the Walmart brand has gone up by about 50%," another said.

Seafood

Seafood prices are becoming unaffordable, shoppers note. "Seafood is getting hit badly. The shrimp I buy regularly went from $8.99 a bag it's now $11.99 a bag. So long shrimp cocktails," one Redditor complained.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sparkling Water

Not even Costco is immune to the impact of inflation and economic uncertainty, as shoppers are discovering. "The 35 pack of Costco Kirkland sparkling waters are now $11.99 instead of $8.99 last time I went in Jan. 35 cans is a lot of aluminum, so I'm sure this is why," one Redditor said.

Meat

One Redditor who works in a restaurant confirmed people's worries about price hikes. "I work in a restaurant and we are feeling it bad. A case of chicken thighs went from $70 to $150 in the past 2 weeks. Avocados went from 40 a case to 90. Bananas went up a lot as well. We really aren't trying to raise prices but it's going to be tough if something doesn't let up soon," they said.