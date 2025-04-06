7 Dr Pepper-Flavored Foods Shoppers Are Snapping Up Right Now

Dr Pepper, a "signature blend of 23 flavors," is one of the most popular soft drinks in the world. Invented in 1885 by a pharmacist, the trademark taste has manifested itself in many flavors, sugar-free versions of the drink, and even food products. In a recent Reddit post shared this week, one Dr Pepper fan reveals the latest sweet treat infused with the spicy soda flavor. This brings us to the topic: How about the other best Dr Pepper branded food products? We did the digging, and here are 7 foods that taste just like Dr Pepper.

Dr Pepper Cotton Candy

One Redditor said they discovered Dr Pepper Cotton Candy at their local gas station. "I love that stuff," commented one person. According to the bag, the fluffy sweet treat is spiked with "the sweet taste of Dr Pepper," bringing that nostalgic fairground feel into your home.

Dr Pepper Jelly Beans

Jelly Belly Dr Pepper is precisely what it sounds like: The brand's trademark jelly beans only with the taste of the soda's blend of cherry, cola, and spice flavors. "So yummy imma be munching on them for a few days," said one Redditor. Another likened them to "basically cherry jelly beans."

The Serious Bean Co. took their trademark black beans and simmered them with actual Dr Pepper and brown sugar. Sweet and a Bit Sassy Dr Pepper Baked Beans are available at Walmart with shoppers calling them "weirdly delicious." One writes: "The Dr. Pepper gives these beans an interesting zing. They have a sweetness, but with a kick."

Jack Links Wild Dr Pepper Meat Stick

Jack Link's Wild Snack Sticks are "inspired by the flavors of Dr Pepper" and "made for moments when you need a quick pick-me-up," the jerky brand explains in the description of the beefy snack. "The meat stick is so weird but oddly is one of the closest Dr Pepper flavored things. Too bad it smells like vomit," one person revealed on Reddit.

Dr Pepper BBQ Sauce

If you want to add the taste of Dr Pepper to your meats, you are in luck. Dr Pepper Sweet & Kickin' BBQ Sauce is a thing, and you can pick up a bottle at your local grocery store. Stubb's also sells its version of Dr Pepper sauce, which you can order on Amazon. "There's not an overwhelming taste of Dr. Pepper in this BBQ sauce, it's pretty subtle. A little sweet and tangy, worth a try imo!" one reviewer said.

Blue Bell Ice Cream Dr Pepper Float

Everyone loves a good ol' root beer float, so why not have a Dr Pepper version? Blue Bell created an ice cream flavor (no soda needed) taking its "creamy vanilla flavored ice cream" and swirling it with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet. "Two iconic brands, one delicious ice cream flavor!" reads the website description.

Peeps Dr Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

If you love Dr Pepper and Peeps, run to your local 5 Below. Peeps Dr Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks are a real-life collaboration between the brands, "the flavor of your fave soda in soft Easter marshmallow form," reads the description. "It's 'soda-licious'!" A five-pack sells for just $1.50.