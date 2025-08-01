7 Foods That Can Help You Cut Body Fat by Next Month

Are you trying to lose weight by Labor Day? Making a few changes to your diet and increasing your intake of particular foods can help you drop body fat and lean up. We asked Life Time Westchester (NY) Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach Jess Schneider for suggestions on easy, everyday foods that blast body fat. According to an expert, here are seven foods you should eat daily to slim down in 30 days.

Red Meat

The first food on her list is red meat. “This has been in the controversial spotlight the past few years, but you won’t find a more nutrient-dense and protein-dense whole food,” she says. “When we’re trying to lose bodyfat and gain or maintain muscles to keep our metabolism high and healthy (not to mention our bone density, blood sugar regulation, and joint health), you want foods that are high satiety while staying lower in calories. High-quality red meat is high in protein, creatine, healthy fats, and many other necessary micronutrients for optimal daily functioning.” More energy amounts to more movement and easier weight loss, she says.

Kimchi

Kimchi is another food that is “delicious, full of prebiotics and probiotics, and fiber,” says Schneider. “Right after protein, the general population doesn’t get enough fiber or diversity in their gut microbiomes. Gut health and fiber are non-negotiables when it comes to health, longevity, and weight loss.”

Salmon

Salmon will also help you drop body fat. “We see it on every list for a reason. Salmon has good protein and healthy fats and is also high in omega 3s, iodine, and astaxanthin. Omega 3s are not only great for brain and heart health, but they are also anti-inflammatory and keep the lipid layer of your cells healthy. Iodine is also hugely helpful for hormone and thyroid function,” she says.

Berries

Berries also make most lists because they pack a massive punch in fiber and antioxidants. “They’re great for those sweet cravings but are low glycemic, and you can eat a lot of them to fill up for low calories,” she says.

Greek or Icelandic Yogurt

Looking for a body fat blasting breakfast? Greek or Icelandic yogurt is on the top of her list. “Always be wary of the ingredients, some brands like to sneak in added sugars and processed flavorings, BUT a high quality simple greek or Icelandic yogurt is going to be high in protein and probiotics (and you can also use a cup of this to fortify smoothies and shakes for added protein and creaminess if you don’t like protein powders),” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baked or Sweet Potato

Baked potato or sweet potato are other good options. “Potatoes are a long demonized carb,” she says. “In fact carbs in general have been demonized for a long time now, but whole, unprocessed complex carbs like the humble potato are incredibly filling, nutrient-dense, and low calorie when consumed in simple preparations, and we need carbohydrates for optimal energy and performance — which you’ll want for your workouts if you’re trying to lower bodyfat percentage and not just lose muscle.”

Black Beans and Rice

Combining white rice and black beans creates a complete protein profile, which is very important if you do tend to eat less meat,” says Schneider. “The combo is high in multiple micronutrients, including magnesium (which most people are deficient in and we need for optimal fat loss, muscle gain, and recovery, and over 300 other functions in the body). This combo is also high in fiber for satiety, gut health, and motility.”