7 Foods to Eat Before Walking For Belly-Fat Loss

Are some foods better than others for fueling a fat-burning walk? We asked one of our go-to nutritionists, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, whether there are certain foods you should eat prior to walking that will help you blast belly fat.”No single food ‘melts’ belly fat, but certain pre-walk snacks can help support fat metabolism, stabilize blood sugar, and keep energy up so your walk is more effective,” says the expert. Here are 7 foods she recommends eating before walking to maximize fat loss.

Oatmeal

Before your morning walk, fuel up with a small serving of Oatmeal. The great fiber source “provides slow-digesting carbs to fuel activity without spiking insulin,” says Collingwood. “Great for before a morning walk.”

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Another great protein-packed mini meal you should consider before a morning walk is Greek yogurt with berries. “Protein plus antioxidants, plus good carbs for energy,” says Collingwood. Try to stick with plain Greek yogurt instead of flavored, as the calories are high in the sweetened versions.

Banana with Nut Butter

If you don’t have time for a meal, grab a banana and add a spoonful of nut butter. “Quick carbs for energy, protein, and healthy fat to keep you satiated,” says Collingwood.

Avocado Toast

Collingwood also recommends a trendy breakfast: avocado toast, but make sure you make a healthy version. Use whole-grain toast with your avocado for a fueling but fat-burning snack. “Complex carbs and heart-healthy fat will help you maintain energy during your walk,” says Collingwood.

Apple Slices with Almond Butter

She also enjoys apple slices with almond butter, a great pre-walk snack for any time of the day. What is so great about the combo? “Fiber plus healthy fat for steady energy,” she says.

Nuts

A handful of nuts is another quick snack to keep you fueled up and in fat-burning mode for your walk. “Quick, portable protein and fat to prevent mid-walk hunger,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boiled Egg with Whole Grain Crackers

Her last recommendation is a boiled egg with a few whole-grain crackers. “Protein and complex carbs combination, good for morning or mid-afternoon walks,” she says. Expert tip: Boil a batch of eggs at the beginning of the week and keep them on hand for a quick fix of protein.

More Tips

Collingwood has a few more recommendations for blasting belly fat with walking. “Eat about 30–60 minutes before walking, depending on your tolerance,” she says. Also, hydrate well, because “water is essential for fat metabolism,” she notes. Finally, portion size matters. “Too large a snack can make walking uncomfortable,” she says.