7 Foods to Help You Lose Arm Fat in a Month

Nice sculpted arms just don’t happen. Even if you win the genetic lottery, great arms take work. While hitting the gym is important to maintain lean muscle, strength and toning up, getting enough quality sleep every night, managing stress and diet plays a vital role. “Some items you’ll want to limit in your eating pattern include alcohol and added sugars,” says Shelley Balls, MDA, RDN, LDN owner at Fueling Your Lifestyle.”Chronic alcohol consumption can slow your metabolism and promote fat storage,” she explains. “Alcohol can also lead to sleep disruption, increased appetite, and decreased energy expenditure, all of which contribute to a slower metabolism.” Balls also suggests not jumping on trends like fasting because “it can negatively affect your metabolism when followed long term.” She says, “Skipping meals can cause your metabolism to slow as it goes into survival mode, which can lead to easier weight gain, especially when you revert back to a normal eating pattern.” Instead, eating whole foods high in protein can help burn fat and aid in losing jiggly arms. Here’s seven things to add to your diet to help lose arm fat, according to health experts.

Non-Starchy Vegetables

Vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, but the type of vegetable matters when trying to lose weight. According to Balls, “Non-starchy vegetables such as greens, summer squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, celery, etc. are very low in calories aiding in weight loss, but they also provide an abundance of dietary fiber and antioxidants to help manage blood sugar levels, promote gut health, decrease inflammation, and provide essential vitamins and minerals.” She adds, “To help increase your intake of non-starchy vegetables, plan on one serving per meal. For example, add spinach to your smoothie or eggs in the morning. Add sautéed zucchini on the side of your dinner, or have a side salad with lunch. There are so many options when it comes to non-starchy vegetables, so get creative and enjoy them however you like.”

Eggs

Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrition and can be enjoyed in many delicious ways. Plus, they’re good to help reduce fat, according to Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD with the The Candida Diet. “This protein rich food contains amino acids that protect and preserve lean muscle while burning fat during workouts.,” she says.

Fish

According to Balls, you should eat fish at least twice a week because it’s rich in protein, healthy fats and vitamin D, which are essential for “a healthy metabolism, blood sugar management, and improved satiety.” She explains, “To boost your metabolism, focus on eating regular meals high in protein, dietary fiber, and probiotics. Protein can slightly increase your metabolic rate, which could give you a leg up when it comes to weight loss.” Balls adds, “Fish provides an abundance of healthy fats that can help decrease inflammation aiding in weight loss. Sometimes fresh fish is hard to come by, so don’t be afraid to use canned options such as canned tuna or salmon. One of my favorite ways to enjoy fish is simply baking it in the oven with herbs and spices, with a side of wild rice and non-starchy veggies.”

Quinoa

Quinoa is a satisfying and nutritious alternative to rice. “A complete plant-protein that provides all essential amino acids while also being a complex carbohydrate,” says Best. “This combination sustains energy throughout workouts and the fiber keeps blood sugar stable.”

Spicy Foods

Don’t be afraid to experiment with spices and add bold flavors with jalapenos, or other hot peppers. Balls says, “Capsaicin found in spicy foods has been shown to slightly increase metabolism by enhancing thermogenesis (heat production) in the body.” She shares, ” In our house we love to enjoy roasted jalapenos. Simply cover with olive oil, and lightly season with herbs, bake for 20 minutes on each side and enjoy! Ginger, whether fresh or conveniently ground in a squeeze bottle can also slightly increase your metabolic rate and promotes fat burning through thermogenesis. I love adding ginger into stir frys, soups, and sauces to give it a boost of flavor!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Almonds

Almonds are a protein-packed healthy snack that Best recommends eating to help fight arm fat. “Almonds are a nutrient dense food rich in protein and healthy fats that sustain energy, allowing you to have an effective arm-focused workout,” she says.

Fruit

Fruit is another healthy go-to for snacks that Balls says can burn fat. “Fruit, especially enjoyed in its whole form, provides an abundance of dietary fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that promote weight loss,” she explains. “Instead of going for a glass of orange juice, choose a whole orange instead which provides dietary fiber to help keep you feeling full longer, and help to prevent blood sugar spikes.” She adds, “Opt for a cup of raspberries as an after dinner dessert with dark chocolate, or enjoy some fruit on the side of your breakfast or lunch to boost nutrient intake while still promoting weight loss.” Best agrees and recommends including berries in your daily diet. says, “They’re rich in antioxidants that will aid in fighting inflammation and support post-exercise recovery.”