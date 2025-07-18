7 Foods to Help You Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Month

Eating healthy is important for your overall well-being, but a nutrient-dense diet can also support weight management goals. Certain foods can help reduce body fat percentage and promote fat loss naturally. “If you’re looking to reduce belly fat quickly, start by rebalancing your plate: fill ½ with non-starchy vegetables, ¼ with lean organic protein, and ¼ with a high-fiber complex carbohydrate, plus a sliver of healthy fat,” Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, who is also a personal trainer. She explains, this simple trick can increase protein and fiber which stabilizes blood sugar, gets rid of cravings and helps you stay full longer–all vital for getting rid of belly fat. “Just as important: cut out ultra-processed foods, added sugars, refined carbs, and trans fats that drive inflammation and fat storage. Instead, focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods like the ones below,” she says. So whether you’re meal prepping or just upgrading your grocery list, here are 7 foods that can help you lose body fat percentage in a month, according to Sabat.

Eggs

Eggs are a nutritional snack and a great way to get in protein first thing in the morning. According to Sabat, “Eggs are a powerful belly-fat fighter thanks to their high-quality protein and essential nutrients like choline, which supports fat metabolism. Starting your day with eggs can help reduce appetite for hours, keeping you out of the blood sugar roller coaster that often leads to snacking and belly fat accumulation.” She adds, “Just be sure to eat enough eggs and/or egg whites to get 30 grams of protein.”

100% Grass-Fed Lean Beef

Another food to add to your car is 100% Grass-Fed Lean Beef. Sabat explains why it helps lose body fat. “Grass-fed beef offers a clean source of complete protein, iron, zinc, and omega-3s,” she says. “It’s also lower in inflammatory omega-6 fats compared to conventional beef. Building lean muscle through high-protein foods like grass-fed beef helps rev up metabolism and burn more belly fat, even at rest.”

Wild-Caught Salmon

Whether you love it grilled, baked or pan-seared, Salmon is a tasty way to eat your way to trimming your abdominal fat. “Rich in omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), wild salmon reduces inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and helps lower visceral fat,” Sabat explains. “Its protein content also promotes satiety and muscle retention, two important factors in sustainable fat loss.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Avocado

Avocado makes everything better. From salads to snacks, avocado is a healthy way to lose body fat percentage, per Sabat. “Avocados are loaded with monounsaturated fats, which have been shown to specifically reduce belly fat and improve cholesterol per Yale,” she says. “They also contain fiber and potassium, helping control cravings and reduce bloat.”

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are full of beneficial nutrients that help reduce body fat. “Spinach, kale, arugula, and other leafy greens are low in calories and high in fiber and antioxidants,” Sabat explains. “They support gut health, hydration, and detoxification—critical components in reducing inflammation and abdominal fat.”

Cruciferous Vegetables

Specific veggies are an important part of your daily diet and assist in reducing fat. “Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage are fiber-rich and contain glucosinolates, which support detox and hormone balance (especially estrogen metabolism),” says Sabat. “This makes them particularly helpful for fat stored in the midsection.”

Apple Cider Vinegar

Before a meal, Sabat suggests drinking water with a little apple cider vinegar. You’ll see a difference in bloating quickly. According to Sabat, “Taking a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar diluted in water before meals may help reduce blood sugar spikes and insulin levels, making it easier to tap into stored fat. It may also aid digestion and appetite control.”