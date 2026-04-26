4 Popular Restaurants With the Best Flat Iron Steaks

Savor tender and flavorful beef at these popular restaurant chains.

If you haven’t tried a delicious flat iron steak yet, you’re missing out. “It is the second-most tender steak, next to the filet mignon with a big, bold beefy flavor like New York strip,” say the experts at Omaha Steaks. “This innovative steak cut is ‘new’ in the last few decades, but steak lovers LOVE it for its fantastic marbling and texture.” Diners who want the most tender, flavorful steak have a few spots to choose from: Here are four steakhouse chains with the most sumptuous flat iron cuts.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Diners at Saltgrass Steakhouse can enjoy the Dynamite Steak & Shrimp meal for the ultimate surf and turf treat: 6oz marinated flat iron steak paired with crispy sweet & spicy shrimp. There’s also a Steak & Ribs plate made with 6oz marinated flat iron and BBQ pork ribs. Guests can also choose a Marinated 6oz Flat Iron Steak as part of the Lunch and Early Dining Special: Angus steaks served with your choice of a side and choice of Soup or Salad.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has a Chuckwagon Flat Iron Steak on the menu. This 10oz USDA Choice flat iron steak is covered with a housemade coffee-cocoa rub and topped with smoked chili butter and onion straws. Diners can enjoy this steak with sautéed spinach, red skin potato mash, and a side of burgundy wine sauce.

Miller’s Ale House

Diners at Miller’s Ale House can feast on the Sirloin + Fried Shrimp plate: One 6-ounce grilled flat iron steak and 12 golden brown shrimp, served with a vegetable medley and your choice of one side. The 6 oz Sirloin plate is another excellent option, made with a USDA steak topped with melted garlic butter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Silver Diner

The Silver Diner serves up a Creekstone Farms Flat Iron Steak topped with bleu cheese butter, crispy onion straws, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, scallions, and sautéed garlic spinach. There’s also a seasonal Creekstone Farms Hanger Steak meal, made with Black Angus hanger steak, truffle-dill mashed potatoes, grilled tomatoes, asparagus, chimichurri, and green peppercorn sauce.