7 Secret Fast-Food Menu Items You Didn’t Know Existed

Try hidden menu favorites from In-N-Out, Shake Shack, and Five Guys.

Many fast-food spots have a secret or, as in In-N-Out’s case, not so secret) menu where diners can try something unusual or special, items that are not highlighted on the main menu. If you’re craving fast food but bored with the same options from your favorite restaurant, there are a few fun things to look for next time you hit the drive-thru. Here are seven secret fast-food menu items you should try right now.

In-N-Out Grilled Cheese

In-N-Out‘s secret menu is so well-known at this point the chain posted it online. Ordering your food “Animal Style” is fairly popular, which just means a mustard cooked beef patty with pickle, extra spread, and grilled onions. There’s also a Grilled Cheese for those who don’t want to eat meat.

Arby’s Meat Mountain

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Arby’s Meat Mountain is a secret menu sandwich made with chicken tenders, roast beef, turkey, ham, pastrami, brisket, bacon, fish, and other meats (depending on location), topped with cheese like Swiss and cheddar. “The roast beef and the chicken are the only meats on this sandwich that come warm, so I would suggest asking them to heat up all of the meats,” one ex-employee shared.

McDonald’s Apple McFlurry

McDonald’s fans who want something a little special have invented the Apple Pie McFlurry: This dessert is made by blending a McDonald’s Baked Apple Pie into a McFlurry for a unique and delicious treat. If the McFlurry machine at your local McD’s is working, try it.

Shake Shack Beer Float

Shake Shack fans sometimes ask for a Beer Float, not to be confused with a Root Beer Float. The chain serves actual alcohol, so diners could ask for a scoop of the restaurant’s famous frozen custard to be added to their beer, for an adult but very fun beverage.

Raising Cane’s Double Butter Texas Toast

Raising Cane’s diners can order Texas Toast with butter on both sides, also known as the Texas Toast B.O.B.—because why not? “We’ve been toast Bobbing for about 10 years now. Only way to go,” one fan said.

Subway Old Cut

Subway fans can still get their subs in “Old Cut” style, where the bread is hollowed out of the sub instead of sliced down the middle, also known as the V cut. “You could put more meat in with that cut,” one diner shared. “Managed subway in 1986 on Hollywood blvd. this was the best way to cut and never had any safety concerns. We cut all our own meats and veggies then as well,” another said.

Five Guys Patty Melt

Five Guys Patty Melt is perfect for those who want a vegetarian option. The sandwich is so popular the chain made it official. “We saw how much our fans loved the menu hack Patty Melt, so we decided to make it an official menu item! It’s available everywhere, so grab yours today!” the restaurant says.