What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Diet Coke Every Day

A dietitian explains the daily effects of Diet Coke on health and habits.

Diet Coke or Coke Zero can seem like a more health-oriented alternative to a regular Coca-Cola, which has 140 calories and 39 grams of sugar per can due to an abundance of added sugar. However, it isn’t totally harmless. In fact, if you are drinking multiple cans a day, it can even have negative health impacts. Here is what happens to your body when drink Diet Coke every day, and what one expert recommends.

“Diet Coke and other diet sodas are often controversial, but it’s important to look at the scientific evidence,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells Eat This, Not That!

Firstly, these beverages contain artificial sweeteners like aspartame, along with additives such as phosphoric acid, caffeine, and caramel color. “All of these are considered safe by regulatory agencies when consumed within established limits, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re beneficial for daily health,” she says.

If you have a diet soda occasionally, there’s likely minimal impact on your body. “For many people, it can be a helpful swap for sugary drinks, reducing overall added sugar and calorie intake,” she continues.

However, drinking Diet Coke every day (or multiple cans per day) may have some downsides for certain individuals, and it could even lead you to consuming more calories. “Research suggests it could influence taste preferences, making you more inclined to crave sweet foods,” she says.

She also points to some studies, which also link high intake of diet soda with changes in gut microbiota, potential impacts on blood sugar regulation, and increased risk of metabolic issues, “although these relationships aren’t fully understood and may be influenced by overall lifestyle habits and need more research before we come to absolute conclusions,” she explains.

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There are also more practical considerations, like the fact that Diet Coke is caffeinated. “Caffeine intake can add up, potentially affecting sleep or anxiety in sensitive individuals, and the acidity may contribute to dental enamel erosion over time,” she says.

Collingwood’s recommendation? Moderation. “If you enjoy Diet Coke, having it occasionally is fine. But for everyday hydration, water, sparkling water, or unsweetened beverages are better choices. If you’re relying on multiple diet sodas a day, it’s worth gradually cutting back and finding alternatives that support long-term health,” she concludes.